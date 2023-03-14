Natural Gas Prices Plummet, Customers Rejoice with Up to 75% Lower PG&E Bills

Photo by Doris Morgan on Unsplash

If you're a natural gas customer in California, you may be in for some good news. In a recent press release, PG&E announced that customers can expect to see a significant decrease in their natural gas bills this March, with an average decrease of up to 75% compared to February.

There are three main factors contributing to this decrease. Firstly, market prices for natural gas have dropped significantly, which means that the cost of purchasing natural gas is lower. This alone can account for a significant decrease in customers' bills.

Secondly, PG&E is applying the state's annual April Climate Credit one month early. This credit is designed to help customers with the cost of their energy bills, and applying it early means that customers can see the benefits sooner.

Lastly, as we move into spring, temperatures are starting to warm up, which means that customers are likely to use less natural gas for heating. This can also contribute to a decrease in bills.

It's important to note that while April bills may be slightly higher than March bills due to the early application of the Climate Credit, customers should still see a decrease in their bills overall as we move into spring and summer.

It's worth noting that PG&E doesn't control market prices for natural gas and electricity, and doesn't mark up the cost of the energy it purchases on behalf of customers. However, PG&E is committed to keeping bills as low as possible for its customers and working towards stabilizing bills for the long term.

Overall, this news should be welcome relief for natural gas customers in California who have seen higher-than-normal gas market prices in recent months. While we can't predict what the future holds for natural gas prices, it's always good to see companies taking steps to help their customers save money.