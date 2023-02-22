San Francisco, CA

What Makes the California Academy of Sciences Special?

Thomas Smith

The California Academy of Sciences is a renowned museum in San Francisco and a must-visit for any traveler to the Bay Area. But what makes it so special?

From its self-contained rainforest dome to its underground aquarium, the Academy boasts a number of unique features and attractions that make it stand out from other museums.

What to See at the Cal Academy

First and foremost, the Academy features an indoor, self-contained rainforest dome. This four-story dome houses a living rainforest with a variety of rare and endangered species, making it an unforgettable experience.

The dome also houses a USDA containment facility, which means it can have exotic butterflies and animals you won't see at a typical zoo.

The Academy also boasts a massive underground aquarium, housing over 40,000 different species of animals, including an albino alligator. This aquarium is one of the largest in the country and offers visitors a chance to witness some of the worlds most unique and rare species.

In addition to the rainforest and aquarium, the Academy also features an earthquake simulator. Here, visitors can get a taste of the Bay Area's notorious earthquakes, a unique experience that will no doubt stay with them long after they leave the museum.

Impressive Architecture

The impressive features of the Academy dont stop there. The building itself is a work of art, designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano and LEED-certified green. With one of the largest green roofs in the country, the Academy is truly a sight to behold.

What's more, the Academy is located in Golden Gate Park, a beautiful area with plenty of other attractions and sights to explore.

