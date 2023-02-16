Break-ins on Longbrook Way Leave Pleasant Hill Residents Reeling

Photo by Pleasant Hill PD

Residents of Pleasant Hill, California, were left reeling on the evening of February 3rd when at least 20 cars were reportedly burglarized in a single neighborhood.

The cars, parked on the street in the Elllinwood area of the town, which boasts restaurants and retail stores, had been broken into overnight, with broken glass reportedly scattered about the ground. Electronic devices were reportedly the primary target of the thieves, leaving residents with the distinct feeling that their neighborhood has been violated.

Though the motive behind the alleged crime appears to be relatively clear, it is still unclear as to whether a single individual or group was responsible for all of the burglaries. Police are currently investigating the incident, leaving residents feeling uneasy and uncertain as they grapple with the reality of their community's safety.

The events of this night will no doubt leave many of Pleasant Hill's residents reconsidering the wisdom of leaving their vehicles parked on the street overnight. Though the burgularies are still under investigation, it's clear that the community is trying to come to terms with the fact that nothing is truly safe.

The best thing that residents of Pleasant Hill can do for now is to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, and to remember that it's always best to keep valuable items in a secure location overnight.

Pleasant Hill police are reportedly interviewing suspects who they believe may be responsible for the breaking, but the names and information about the suspects has not been released.