Don't Block a Fire Hydrant - It's a Risk You Don't Want to Take, Says Contra Costa Fire

Thomas Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JZSB_0kp3A7gy00
Photo byContra Costa Fire

Thinking about blocking a fire hydrant? The Contra Costa County Fire Department has an important message for you: Just say no! Parking illegally beside a fire hydrant can put firefighters, residents, and even your car in danger.

If you're not convinced yet, take a look at the dramatic photos the Contra Costa County Fire Department shared of a car parked blocking a hydrant during a fire.

In the photos, you can see the hoses draped over the car as firefighters desperately try to access the hydrant. This is a vivid example of what can happen if you park near a hydrant and put yourself at risk.

The Contra Costa County Fire Department wants to remind everyone to avoid danger by parking elsewhere when planning to block a fire hydrant. There are plenty of places to park in the area, so don't take the risk.

Not only are you putting yourself and others in danger, but you could also be subject to a hefty fine. So, if you're ever tempted to pull up next to a hydrant, take a step back and find a safe place to park. It could save you a lot of trouble in the long run.

And it could also save your car from being draped in fire hoses if the department needs to get to an active fire scene. In another photo posted to the Contra Costa Fire Department's thread on Twitter, a user posted an image of hoses going straight through the windows of a car parked illegally by a hydrant!

Subscribe to the Bay Area Telegraph newsletter to get Lamorinda crime and safety news and other Bay Area news stories in your inbox daily, for free

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Award-winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide. Pitches/news tips: tom@gadoimages.com

Lafayette, CA
34K followers

More from Thomas Smith

How Much Did Companies Pay for Their Superbowl Ads?

Lots of people who don’t care at all about football still watch the Super Bowl. Why? The ads!. Super Bowl ads have become an opportunity for companies to roll out new campaigns, introduce new products, or make people laugh with a hilarious, celebrity-studded spot.

Read full story

Ukraine Flags Still Flying in the Bay Area

It’s been almost a year since Russia declared war on Ukraine, and the Bay Area is still showing its unwavering support for the country. Although some predicted that the public’s enthusiasm for the cause would fade with time, the blue and gold flags are still proudly flying outside of homes and businesses, pins with the colors of the Ukrainian flag still adorn jackets and blazers, and the slogan “We Stand By Ukraine” can still be seen on bumper stickers and storefronts.

Read full story
13 comments
Pleasant Hill, CA

Break-ins on Longbrook Way Leave Pleasant Hill Residents Reeling

Residents of Pleasant Hill, California, were left reeling on the evening of February 3rd when at least 20 cars were reportedly burglarized in a single neighborhood. The cars, parked on the street in the Elllinwood area of the town, which boasts restaurants and retail stores, had been broken into overnight, with broken glass reportedly scattered about the ground. Electronic devices were reportedly the primary target of the thieves, leaving residents with the distinct feeling that their neighborhood has been violated.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Eggs Prices Soaring in San Francisco? Get Backyard Chickens

The cost of eggs is skyrocketing in the Bay Area, with a dozen costing a whopping $12 in some places. So what's the solution? Get backyard chickens!. I have six hens in my own backyard, and they lay an egg per chicken per day, at least in the Summer. That adds up to half a dozen eggs a day. Not bad, right?

Read full story
6 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Welcome to Savers: Walnut Creek’s Newest Thrift Store

When it comes to thrift stores, Walnut Creek is now home to the newest location of Savers Thrift Store. The grand opening of Savers was on February 9th, and the store is located in the Tice Valley neighborhood right near Rossmoor.

Read full story
1 comments
Lafayette, CA

The Toy Store That Lafayette Lost: Learning Express Toys

It's a sad day for the Lafayette community, as Learning Express Toys has closed its doors for the last time. The store, located on Mount Diablo Boulevard, was a valuable resource for teachers and parents looking for educational toys and supplies. It had a cheerful interior and was convenient to downtown Lafayette and the Fiesta Square area.

Read full story

Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per Dozen

Some eggs in the San Francisco Bay Area are now selling for over $11 per dozen. Over the last few years, supply chain disruptions in the pandemic have resulted in some crazy price swings. Energy has been very expensive, but some other strange consumer items have also shot up in price. Inflation is a big part of this rise in consumer prices for basic goods, too.

Read full story
14 comments

The Hottest Bay Area Eco Trend? Chickencycling

You’ve heard of recycling. You’ve heard of upcycling. But there’s a hot new eco-trend on the rise: chickencycling. Chickencycling is recycling food scraps by feeding them to chickens instead of composting them or throwing them away.

Read full story
1 comments
San Ramon, CA

Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and Events

It’s almost time for the third annual Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week, presented by Visit Tri-Valley! This year’s event will run from Friday, February 24th through Sunday, March 5th, 2023, and will feature a diverse selection of cuisines from the Tri-Valley area, as well as wineries and breweries.

Read full story

A Haunting PSA Shows the Dangers of Driving Through Floods

The National Weather Service already had a catchy little manta about flooded roadways: “Turn around, don’t drown.”. Now, they’ve followed that up with a Public Service Announcement showing exactly how you’ll die if you try to drive through a road that’s flooded with water.

Read full story
1 comments

Health Officials Warn About Covid and RSV Over the Holidays

John Muir Health Respiratory urgent care centerPhoto byGado Images. As we head into the holiday season, healthcare systems across the Bay Area are facing an increase in COVID infections, as well as high levels of influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Read full story
6 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa Fire Releases Holiday Fire Safety Tips

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has provided a number of tips for keeping your home safe and warm this holiday season. These tips include having your chimney inspected annually, having working smoke alarms on every level of your home, keeping a fire extinguisher nearby, never burning trash or using accelerants in your fireplace, installing a mesh screen cap over the top of the chimney, using a stovepipe thermometer to monitor flue temperature, and cutting away any branches hanging above the chimney vent.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, Meal

Alexander’s Steakhouse in San Francisco has announced an exclusive Remy Martin tasting experience that is sure to tantalize the taste buds of all who attend. Taking place on Tuesday, December 20th beginning at 6:00 pm, guests will be able to indulge in a five-course menu created specially by Chef Eric Upper.

Read full story
1 comments
Orinda, CA

A Brief History of Orinda, California

Orinda, California is a small town located in Contra Costa County, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The area is steeped in history, with four Mexican land grants and the Moraga Adobe, the oldest building in the East Bay, located in the area. It was first named by Alice Marsh Cameron in the late 19th century, likely after the poet Katherine Philips, who was also known as the “Matchless Orinda”.

Read full story
2 comments

Increase the Resolution of Old Photos With Upscaler

Note: This article contains affiliate links that support my writing at no cost to you. Thanks!. As a professional photographer, I take thousands of photos per year. I’ve been doing this for decades, which means I’ve used digital cameras since their earliest days. For example, in 2008, I bought the T-Mobile G1, the very first true Android camera phone on the market.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

$172 Teddy Bear Breakfast at Ritz Carlton Benefits UCSF

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco will be celebrating the holidays with a festive lobby and an exterior tree that will light up Nob Hill. The hotel will also be partnering with Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals to raise funds for necessary resources for the children of both organizations.

Read full story

21,000 Travelers Complained to the FAA About Small Seats

When the United States Federal Aviation Administration opened up a system for public comment on the size of airplane seats, more than 21,000 travelers chimed in to share their thoughts.

Read full story
6 comments

The Best Things at the San Francisco Zoo

The San Francisco Zoo is one of my favorite places to visit in the Bay Area. It's located on the far western side of the city, right by the Great Highway and Ocean Beach, and it's a wonderful place to go with your friends, your family, and especially your kids.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural Gem

The Asian Art Museum in San Francisco is one of the best museums in the world for Asian art. It has thousands of artifacts and covers all aspects of Asian culture. The museum is located in the Civic Center area, which is easy to get to from the East Bay and other areas. It is across from City Hall. You can find it by the lion statues that mark the entrance to the museum.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy