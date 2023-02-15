Welcome to Savers: Walnut Creek’s Newest Thrift Store

Photo by Gado Images

When it comes to thrift stores, Walnut Creek is now home to the newest location of Savers Thrift Store. The grand opening of Savers was on February 9th, and the store is located in the Tice Valley neighborhood right near Rossmoor.

The morning of the grand opening saw a long line of people stretched around the block, eagerly waiting to be the first to enter the store. As thrift stores are known for putting out the best deals and discounts in the morning, these shoppers were hoping to get their hands on the new items on sale at Savers.

When Savers originally announced plans to launch in October 2022, they started to accept donations shortly thereafter. After announcing the February 9 grand opening date in January, the store is now open for business.

The store is situated in a great spot to target Rossmoor residents as well as Walnut Creek families looking to donate unused items. Savers is a for-profit thrift store, so unlike Goodwill, they accept a broader range of donations. Although they do make a profit, they are also helping local residents keep items out of the landfill.

As well as visiting the store, you can also drive by and donate items. Savers will accept many household goods, clothing, books, children’s toys, and much else. The store operates a dedicated donation center beside the main entrance, so you can pull up with your vehicle and drop off items. You will receive a tax-deductible receipt from one of Savers’ partner charities, plus a coupon to save money on a future purchase.

So if you’re looking for a good deal or just want to donate some items, make sure to check out Savers Walnut Creek. Whether you’re shopping for a bargain or giving back to the community, Savers is the thrift store for you!