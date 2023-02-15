The Toy Store That Lafayette Lost: Learning Express Toys

Photo by Gado Images



It's a sad day for the Lafayette community, as Learning Express Toys has closed its doors for the last time.

The store, located on Mount Diablo Boulevard, was a valuable resource for teachers and parents looking for educational toys and supplies. It had a cheerful interior and was convenient to downtown Lafayette and the Fiesta Square area.

Lots of parents and teachers would frequent the store to grab a gift for a birthday party, or some educational items for the classroom. It has very few branded items, but lots of learning oriented toys and other educational books and items.

Just a few days ago, the store was cleared out - the shelves, the colorful paint scheme, and the sign have all been removed. All that is left are a few empty shelves and a vague reminder of what was once a vibrant and thriving toy store.

But there is still hope! Five Little Monkeys, a new toy store, has opened in the Fiesta Square area, ready to serve the residents of Lafayette with a wonderful selection of toys. So if you're looking for a new toy store in the area, Five Little Monkeys is the place to go!

We may have lost Learning Express Toys, but at least we have a new toy store to take its place. Five Little Monkeys is sure to bring the same joy, learning, and fun to the area that Learning Express Toys did, and we wish them the best of luck!