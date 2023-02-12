Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per Dozen

Photo by Gado Images

Some eggs in the San Francisco Bay Area are now selling for over $11 per dozen.

Over the last few years, supply chain disruptions in the pandemic have resulted in some crazy price swings. Energy has been very expensive, but some other strange consumer items have also shot up in price. Inflation is a big part of this rise in consumer prices for basic goods, too.

Case in point? Eggs. The price of a dozen has surged dramatically since December. In some cases in the California market, where special regulations apply to how chickens are raised, the price of a dozen eggs has become especially severe.

At a supermarket in the Bay Area in February, the Bay Area Telegraph observed that one dozen eggs was selling for as much as $11. These $11 eggs were organic and pasture-raised from a small farm. Even basic eggs from commercial suppliers, though, were over $5 per dozen. That is much higher than the typical pricing.

At over $.75 per egg, Californians choosing the priciest eggs are paying dearly for their scrambled eggs and omelettes!

The good news? According to the USDA, prices of eggs are beginning to fall across the country, including in California in the Bay Area. Market prices in the supermarket often take a little while to adjust after wholesale prices fall. But over the next few weeks, we should start to see some relief in the egg market.

Until then, eggs costing between $5 and $12 per dozen are the new reality.