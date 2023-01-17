San Ramon, CA

Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and Events

Thomas Smith

Photo byVisit Tri Valley

It’s almost time for the third annual Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week, presented by Visit Tri-Valley! This year’s event will run from Friday, February 24th through Sunday, March 5th, 2023, and will feature a diverse selection of cuisines from the Tri-Valley area, as well as wineries and breweries.

Visit Tri-Valley is the region’s destination marketing organization, and they are partnering with the Cities and Chambers of Commerce of Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, Town of Danville and City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon to make this event a reality.

City Center has some of the best restaurants in the East Bay, so you’ll definitely want to check them out.

Special Events and New Things This Year

This year, Visit Tri-Valley has added a few exciting new elements to the event. There are four expanded prix fixe tiers (Up to $25, Up to $50, Up to $75 and Up to $100), as well as percentage-off deals and value-adds, like a free dessert with an entree purchase. This allows participating establishments more flexibility in creating their own signature experiences.

The event will kick off with a ticketed dinner on Thursday, February 23rd at Wente Vineyards in Livermore. This will be an opportunity for guests to sample the work of five premier Tri-Valley Restaurant Week chefs, with wine pairings introduced by Aly Wente, Vice President of Marketing & Customer Experience at Wente. Tickets, menu, and the full lineup will be available soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcnku_0kHxw3ep00
Photo byVisit Tri Valley

On Sunday, March 5th, the event will conclude with a ticketed Sunday Supper at Locanda Amalfi in Pleasanton. A portion of the proceeds from both the opening dinner and Sunday Supper will benefit Open Heart Kitchen, the largest hot meal program of its kind in the Tri­-Valley area.

New for 2023 is the Taste of the Tri-Valley Food Tour, presented by Livermore Wine Trolley. Tour guests will meet in downtown Livermore to start a wine-and-dine adventure aboard the Livermore Wine Trolley with stops at three participating restaurant destinations. The event starts at Stockman’s Park at 6 p.m.

Where to Learn More

For more information about Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week, visit visittrivalley.com/restaurantweek or follow @visittrivalley on Facebook and Instagram.

Don’t miss the opportunity to have a delicious, unique dining experience in the Tri-Valley area! Mark your calendars and get ready to taste the Tri-Valley!

