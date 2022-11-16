$172 Teddy Bear Breakfast at Ritz Carlton Benefits UCSF

San Francisco, CA

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco will be celebrating the holidays with a festive lobby and an exterior tree that will light up Nob Hill. The hotel will also be partnering with Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals to raise funds for necessary resources for the children of both organizations.

As one of the most celebrated and popular San Francisco holiday traditions, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco’s Teddy Bear Tea will treat guests ages 2-11 years to a teddy bear while they enjoy festive entertainment, photo opportunities, and holiday “eye candy.”

Guests of the Teddy Bear Tea are encouraged to donate a wrapped brand-new toy for the hotels’ Toy Drive, which will be gifted to young patients at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

The Teddy Bear Tea is available November 26-27, December 3-4, 10-11, 17-23, 2022 with bookings available at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and is priced at $172 per guest, inclusive of tax and gratuity (guests under the age of 2 years are complimentary, but will not be offered a teddy bear).

Due to the high popularity of the series, reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting the hotel's website.

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco is located at 600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108. For reservations or more information you can visit the hotel's website or or call 800-542-8680. The hotel was recently named the best hotel in San Francisco by Travel + Leisure.

Personally, I've stayed in the Ritz in Half Moon Bay, and it was a lovely experience. If you have the means, this seems like a great cause to support.

