Headlands Brewery is Open in Lafayette

Last year, Headlands Brewing Company opened in Lafayette, California.

This new addition to the Lafayette restaurant scene features 20 beers brewed on site, as well as a full dining room and outdoor beer garden. The Headlands brewing team creates a variety of wheat beers, as well as other styles.

They also feature guest beers from other breweries, so you can try a little bit of everything. The outdoor beer garden is a great spot to relax, with two fire pits and warmers.

It's the perfect place to enjoy a cold beer on a rainy day. Most of the beers are available on tap, and you can also get them in cans.

Headlands is part of a trend of popular microbreweries opening up in the suburbs of San Francisco. The Canyon Club brewery in Moraga is another great example of a brewery making tasty beers and serving them in a family-friendly, largely outdoor setting.

The two breweries are just about 15 minutes from each other. Does that mean that the Lamorinda area is starting to emerge as a microbrewing destination? Should we expect it to become the Napa of the microbrew scene in a few years?

Perhaps not yet, but the addition of another great, local place that brews its own beers is always welcome. Stop by Headlands to try out one of their beers, or to sample a beer from another local Bay Area brewery.

Establishing an ecosystem of multiple breweries is a great first step towards having a real microbrew scene in the East Bay. Headlands is another step in that direction.

