Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the Alameda

Thomas Smith

Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Earlier in the month, I headed to the Alameda to check out Bowlero. It's a cool bowling alley that's very modern and has lots of activities, both for kids and adults.

The Bowlero bowling alley on the Alameda is a large, high-tech facility with 40 lanes, automatic scorekeeping, and large screens. It also has a big arcade that is great for kids' parties.

The sports bar is a great place to relax, and there are several different bowling leagues for people of different ages and experience levels. You can also just come for open bowling.

It's a great place for kids and corporate events. The only downside is that the bowling alley can get loud, and the red lighting can make it a bit harder to see and interact with the people you bring.

That said, this is a modern and exciting bowling alley, and definitely worth a visit if you're heading to the Alameda. If you live locally, or live nearby in Oakland, it's quite easy to get to Bowlero, and there's a big parking lot that wraps all the way around the building. I had no trouble finding parking right in front of the building.

For kids' parties, there are also a lot of food options including things that kids love, like pizza, chicken nuggets, and the like. The food is basic but is done well.

You can visit Bowlero at 300 Park St. Alameda, CA 94501, or give them a call at 510-523-6767 to check hours and get other info.

Published by

Thomas Smith

Lafayette, CA
33114 followers

