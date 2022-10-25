Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area Schools

Original photo by the author

Gott’s Roadside is holding its fifth annual Day of Giving on November 16. On this date, 20% of all sales at Gott’s locations (including online ordering) will be donated to charities supporting K-12 education in the Bay Area.

Last year, Gott's donated over $14,000 as a result of Day of Giving. This year's day of giving is expected to earn at least that amount, or perhaps to exceed last year's earnings.

Donations from A Day of Giving will be distributed to the following charities:

Napa Valley Education Foundation (donations from Gott’s St. Helena & Napa locations)

San Francisco Education Fund (donations from Gott’s Ferry Building location)

Warriors Community Foundation (donations from Gott’s Mission Bay location)

Palo Alto Partners in Education (donations from Gott’s Palo Alto location)

Walnut Creek Education Foundation (donations from Gott’s Walnut Creek location)

Schools Rule Marin (donations from Gott’s Marin location)

A spokesperson for Gott's said that "Gott's believes in extending hospitality and generosity beyond its restaurant walls and into the communities it serves. Since 1999, Gott's has donated more than $500K to K-12 education through year-around Dine & Donate events, gift card donations and the annual Day of Giving because it believes supporting kids is the most powerful way to give back."

You can visit Gotts' locations around the Bay Area to participate:

St. Helena: 933 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574

Napa: Oxbow Public Market 644 1st St., Napa, CA 94559

San Francisco: 1 Ferry Building #6, San Francisco, CA 94111

Mission Bay: Thrive City at Chase Center, 151 Warriors Way, Suite 102, San Francisco 94158

Palo Alto: Town & Country Village 855 El Camino Real #65, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Walnut Creek: 1275 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Marin: 302 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae, CA 94904

You can also order online via the Gott's website.