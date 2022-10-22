Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in Brentwood

Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Looking for a great place to take your kids to celebrate fall in the Bay Area? Look no further than the Smith Family Farm in Brentwood.

This working farm features all kinds of fruit trees and other crops, plus animals, including chickens, peacocks, and a donkey. You might even find baby chicks in the Hatchery.

There are also educational components to the farm, including displays about agriculture in California. One of my favorite displays is the pumpkin house, where the entire outside is decorated with pumpkins.

With your admission (13.50 per person), you get a pumpkin from the farm's pumpkin patch. One of the cool things about the farm is that they actually grow pumpkins there. They don't just buy pumpkins and put them in a field, and you can tell because you can walk among the actual plants with pumpkins growing on them.

There are also sunflowers, a corn maze, live music, and a snack stand. So whether you're looking for a fun day out or want to learn more about California agriculture, be sure to check out the Smith Family Farm.

How to Visit the Farm

Check out the farm's website and make sure that it's still open, and then drive up to their farm at 4350 Sellers Avenue Knightsen, CA 94548. You'll want to bring your own wagon to transport the pumpkins that you'll pick in their patch.

Check out the Bay Area Telegraph for more details about the farm and other cool Fall activities to do in Brentwood, or follow me here on NewsBreak for more Bay Area news and activities.