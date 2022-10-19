San Jose, CA

El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco Tuesday

Thomas Smith

World Halal Day is on November 1st this year, which also happens to be a Tueday. That’s perfect for El Halal Amigos in San Jose–the Mexican cuisine restaurant is celebrating the day by combining it with Taco Tuesday for a special event featuring Halal Mexican dishes. On that day, El Halal Amigos will donate 20% of the funds from taco sales to Islamic Relief USA.

Hisham celebrates his heritage and love for Mexican cuisine at his restaurant, El Halal Amigos. The concept combines Arabic flavors with authentic Mexican dishes, and is 100% Halal-friendly. Hisham started with a food truck operation in 2020, and now has a brick-and-mortar location in the Willow Glen district of San Jose.

El Halal Amigos features traditional dishes such as street tacos, burritos and enchiladas. Fan-favorites include the Pescado Frito, which is a fried tilapia, as well as the Slow-Cooked Barbacoa Costillas, cooked in banana leaves and then falling right off the bone.

This concept can be enjoyed by the diverse Bay Area community, especially those of Islamic heritage who eat Halal by the elimination of pork in the restaurant’s recipes. Guided from inspiration from the farm lands of Zitacuaro Michoacan to the street-style cooking techniques of Mexico City, Hisham is able to cater to those who don’t eat pork while also highlighting the authenticity of traditional Mexican dishes.

According to the El Halal Amigos website, Hisham Abdelfattah’s love for cooking started when he was young, inspired by his Latin friends. Hisham, who is from the South Bay Area and has Filipino and Palestinian heritage, found his passion for Culinary Arts at a young age by helping his mom cook at home.

When Hisham was 15, he worked as a dishwasher/ prep cook. After graduating from high school, he enrolled in the Culinary Academy in San Francisco. By 18, Hisham had already gained a lot of experience working in various restaurants, including roles such as busser, waiter, line cook, and prep cook.

When Hisham turned 20, he was already managing restaurants. Chef Hisham’s travels to Mexico throughout his high school years led to his deep appreciation for Mexican cuisine. He has been to Mexico multiple times and loves the food and culture.

Check out the San Jose restaurant on November 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPJ2U_0ifNOg9l00
Courtesy El Halal Amigos

Read more Bay Area food articles in the Bay Area Telegraph.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Award-winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide. Pitches/news tips: tom@gadoimages.com

Lafayette, CA
33147 followers

More from Thomas Smith

Brentwood, CA

Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in Brentwood

Looking for a great place to take your kids to celebrate fall in the Bay Area? Look no further than the Smith Family Farm in Brentwood. This working farm features all kinds of fruit trees and other crops, plus animals, including chickens, peacocks, and a donkey. You might even find baby chicks in the Hatchery.

Read full story

Making a $0.79, 400 Calorie Vegan Breakfast

Inflation has been out of control, and prices have been rising on nearly everything all over the country. With that in mind, I wanted to share a simple, inexpensive, filling and healthy breakfast that I've been making lately.

Read full story
3 comments
Lafayette, CA

Taste Testing Sushirrito's Latin Ninja Bowl

Sushirrito, a popular burrito-style sushi place, recently opened at Local Kitchens in Lafayette. Sushirrito has been a big deal in the Bay Area for years now, so I knew I needed to check it out.

Read full story

5 Awesome Bay Area Kids’ Activities for a Rainy Day

As a dad of three kids aged five and under, I know that rainy days can be a big challenge. Many Bay Area kids’ activities are set up to take advantage of our normally-beautiful weather, blending the indoors and the outdoors seamlessly.

Read full story

Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18

Rain began to fall and pavements were wet this morning in Lamorinda.Thomas Smith/Gado Images. Rain is finally back in earnest here in the Lamorinda area. Sure, we had a little sprinkling earlier in the season. But this is the first bigger Fall storm to make its way through the East Bay.

Read full story
1 comments

Ethanol May Drive Inflation, is Bad for the Environment, Study Finds

A new study reveals something surprising about America's supposedly eco-friendly energy policies. Ethanol, a biofuel derived from plants, is actually bad for the environment, the study found.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Wildfire System Soaks Your Home With Chemicals and Water to Keep It Safe

Wildfires are concerning an ever-present risk here in California. Major wildfires have become more common in recent years, and have destroyed great swatches of California's forests and many homes.

Read full story
13 comments
San Francisco, CA

$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its Anniversary

The Dorian in San Francisco's Marina District will be celebrating their 7th anniversary on Thursday, September 29 with $7.00 martinis and live jazz by Acoustic Alibi from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The California Golden Eagle Can Eat Foxes, Attack Children

Although the bald eagle often gets all the attention, the Golden Eagle is actually one of the biggest raptors in California. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, golden eagles are found throughout North America, but they are often thought of as a California Bird. Golden eagles either live in the state year-round, or migrate to California for the winter.

Read full story
61 comments
Mill Valley, CA

Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill Valley

Lafayette Local Kitchens. Courtesy Thomas Smith. Local Kitchens, a popular local micro food hall, is opening its newest location in Mill Valley, California. The food haul already has locations in the East Bay and in other areas around the region, and they have proven popular with locals. The new Mill Valley location will serve Marin.

Read full story
California State

You Could Get up to $1000 from a CA Refund in October

Many people outside the state love to hate on California. But our state has been doing great financially and is now running a budget surplus. In response to this--and to fight ongoing inflation--the state is sending a rebate check to many middle-class Californians starting in October.

Read full story
50 comments

Today’s Merge Could Vindicate Ethereum — or Destroy It

Tonight marks one of the most significant events in cryptocurrency history; the long-awaited Ethereum merge. The merge has the potential to change how cryptocurrency blockchains operate in dramatic ways.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free Fudge

Z. Cioccolato, a San Francisco institution, will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Saturday, September 17 from 10am to 10pm. The store will be rolling back their prices to 2002 levels, and will be offering complimentary tastes of their new cake fudge flavors. There will also be an always-winning prize wheel for guests to enjoy additional savings on all candy and confections.

Read full story
1 comments
Lafayette, CA

Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says Superintendent

On September 2, 2022, Superintendent Dr. Brent Stevens sent a message to members and families of the Lafayette School District and obtained by the Bay Area Telegraph, reporting what he described as an "attempted kidnapping" near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette.

Read full story
1 comments

Crypto Exchange Sues Woman to Get Back $7.2 Million It Sent Her Accidentally

Bank error in your favor, collect $7.2 million? That’s apparently what Thevamanogari Manivel of Australia allegedly thought when Crypto.com, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, accidentally deposited $10.5 million AUD (about $7.2 million) into her account.

Read full story
1 comments

Jailtime for Failing to Mow Your Lawn Can Happen

Many cities have ordinances that allow them to impose fines if residents fail to maintain their property correctly. In some cases, this includes the ability to impose fines if a resident doesn’t mow their lawn properly.

Read full story
15 comments

Authorities May Airdrop Live Vaccines On Your Property to Prevent Rabies

Courtesy John Forbes, USDA-APHIS-Wildlife Services. CC BY-ND 2.0. The United States Department of Agriculture, an agency of the Federal government, announced this month that it would begin a program to air-drop millions of doses of an oral vaccine on public and private land throughout the United States.

Read full story
196 comments
California State

My Laundry-to-Landscape Greywater System Will Take a 25,000 Gallon Bite Out of the Drought

Amid California’s historic drought — which is the worst one the West has seen in 1,200+ years — we often hear about high-tech solutions like desalinization plants and cloud-seeding drones. But there’s already a simple, money-saving, drought-busting solution you can install in your home today.

Read full story
4 comments

Space Telescope Image Actually Chorizo Slice, French Scientist Admits

A French scientist has stirred up quite a bit of social media controversy as the result of a prank that one user called “tasteless.”. The firestorm started when professor Etienne Klein, who has almost 100,000 Twitter followers and is a noted authority at a major French scientific agency, posted a photo to Twitter purporting to show an image from the new James Webb Space Telescope.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy