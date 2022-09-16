Wildfire System Soaks Your Home With Chemicals and Water to Keep It Safe

Credit Frontline Wildfire

Wildfires are concerning an ever-present risk here in California. Major wildfires have become more common in recent years, and have destroyed great swatches of California's forests and many homes.

A new technology, though, aims to reduce the impact of these wildfires on houses and other structures. The system is sold by Frontline Wildfire, and acts like a giant sprinkler system for the outside of your home.

When a wildfire is approaching, you switch the system on and then evacuate. The system uses gigantic sprinklers to spray down the outside of your house with water and nontoxic firefighting foam. It continues to operate as long as there's water provided to your house.

The system's main goal is to prevent embers from approaching wildfire from starting a fire within your home. This is one of the common ways the wildfires burn homes down.

If your home is soaked with nontoxic chemicals and water, the theory goes, it will be much harder for it to light on fire if an ember hits it. The system is not a substitute for defensible space, but it's still a pretty neat way to take firefighting into your own hands.

It's impressive to watch the system soak down a house and keep it protected.

The company behind the system released a video showing how it works.

The system isn't cheap, but Frontline Wildfire says that it might earn you a better rate on your home insurance. With ongoing wildfires raging around California, we need all the tools we can get to help stop this destructive threat.