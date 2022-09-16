$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its Anniversary

Courtesy the Dorian

The Dorian in San Francisco's Marina District will be celebrating their 7th anniversary on Thursday, September 29 with $7.00 martinis and live jazz by Acoustic Alibi from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Shelly Amoroso designed The Dorian to evoke a Victorian home at the turn of the last century. It has rich colors and textural wallpapers, mixed with brass and concrete surfaces. It's built in-panels with hand-sourced antique artifacts and art, and has a chandelier that brings a sense of charm and fun to the restaurant’s three distinct spaces. The main bar area, with brass accents and a teal and purple color scheme, is anchored by a prominent whiskey display while upstairs, the study incorporates leather and dark wood. Seating options include banquettes, booths and a round settee.

At The Dorian, you can always enjoy classic American fare, including award-winning burgers. The restaurant's beverage program features a mix of classic, contemporary and original cocktails, as well as hand-crafted martinis and an extensive array of whiskeys. You can also choose from over 50 different wines by the bottle, including both domestic and imported vintages. And of course, locally sourced craft beers are also available.

The Dorian is located at 2001 Chestnut Street, at the corner of Fillmore Street, in San Francisco, California. The restaurant serves dinner Thursday through Sunday and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Specific hours of operation, special features and news are available on the restaurant's website, www.doriansf.com , and by following @thedoriansf on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Reservations are accepted online via the website, through OpenTable.com, and by calling (415) 814-2671.