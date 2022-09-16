The California Golden Eagle Can Eat Foxes, Attack Children

Thomas Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYtSF_0hyDPBdT00
Photo by Dmitry Grigoriev on Unsplash

Although the bald eagle often gets all the attention, the Golden Eagle is actually one of the biggest raptors in California.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, golden eagles are found throughout North America, but they are often thought of as a California Bird. Golden eagles either live in the state year-round, or migrate to California for the winter.

These massive and Majestic birds are a beautiful sight to behold, and their large wingspan and sharp talons allow them to hunt a shocking variety of prey.

Videos of captured golden eagles attacking and carrying off full-grown foxes. They are also known to attack and kill sheep and other farm animals.

Videos have even surfaced of golden eagles attempting to attack children. In most cases, they aren't able to cause serious harm. However, the attacks are often surprising.

Despite their amazing hunting abilities, most golden eagles actually don't eat live prey. Here in California, they're known to forage on carrion and dead animals that are killed on the road.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that the total number of golden eagles in California is unknown. It's thought that pesticide use, the loss of habitat, lead poisoning, and other human causes is reducing the golden eagle population. Wind turbines may also kill the birds.

The next time you Marvel over a bald eagle, remember its powerful and majestic cousin as well. Golden eagles may not appear on our money or make as big of a splash, but they are amazing and beautiful residents of California.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 51

Published by

Award-winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide. Pitches/news tips: tom@gadoimages.com

Lafayette, CA
33077 followers

More from Thomas Smith

5 Awesome Bay Area Kids’ Activities for a Rainy Day

As a dad of three kids aged five and under, I know that rainy days can be a big challenge. Many Bay Area kids’ activities are set up to take advantage of our normally-beautiful weather, blending the indoors and the outdoors seamlessly.

Read full story

Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18

Rain began to fall and pavements were wet this morning in Lamorinda.Thomas Smith/Gado Images. Rain is finally back in earnest here in the Lamorinda area. Sure, we had a little sprinkling earlier in the season. But this is the first bigger Fall storm to make its way through the East Bay.

Read full story
1 comments

Ethanol May Drive Inflation, is Bad for the Environment, Study Finds

A new study reveals something surprising about America's supposedly eco-friendly energy policies. Ethanol, a biofuel derived from plants, is actually bad for the environment, the study found.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Wildfire System Soaks Your Home With Chemicals and Water to Keep It Safe

Wildfires are concerning an ever-present risk here in California. Major wildfires have become more common in recent years, and have destroyed great swatches of California's forests and many homes.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its Anniversary

The Dorian in San Francisco's Marina District will be celebrating their 7th anniversary on Thursday, September 29 with $7.00 martinis and live jazz by Acoustic Alibi from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Mill Valley, CA

Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill Valley

Lafayette Local Kitchens. Courtesy Thomas Smith. Local Kitchens, a popular local micro food hall, is opening its newest location in Mill Valley, California. The food haul already has locations in the East Bay and in other areas around the region, and they have proven popular with locals. The new Mill Valley location will serve Marin.

Read full story
California State

You Could Get up to $1000 from a CA Refund in October

Many people outside the state love to hate on California. But our state has been doing great financially and is now running a budget surplus. In response to this--and to fight ongoing inflation--the state is sending a rebate check to many middle-class Californians starting in October.

Read full story
51 comments

Today’s Merge Could Vindicate Ethereum — or Destroy It

Tonight marks one of the most significant events in cryptocurrency history; the long-awaited Ethereum merge. The merge has the potential to change how cryptocurrency blockchains operate in dramatic ways.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free Fudge

Z. Cioccolato, a San Francisco institution, will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Saturday, September 17 from 10am to 10pm. The store will be rolling back their prices to 2002 levels, and will be offering complimentary tastes of their new cake fudge flavors. There will also be an always-winning prize wheel for guests to enjoy additional savings on all candy and confections.

Read full story
1 comments
Lafayette, CA

Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says Superintendent

On September 2, 2022, Superintendent Dr. Brent Stevens sent a message to members and families of the Lafayette School District and obtained by the Bay Area Telegraph, reporting what he described as an "attempted kidnapping" near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette.

Read full story
1 comments

Crypto Exchange Sues Woman to Get Back $7.2 Million It Sent Her Accidentally

Bank error in your favor, collect $7.2 million? That’s apparently what Thevamanogari Manivel of Australia allegedly thought when Crypto.com, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, accidentally deposited $10.5 million AUD (about $7.2 million) into her account.

Read full story
1 comments

Jailtime for Failing to Mow Your Lawn Can Happen

Many cities have ordinances that allow them to impose fines if residents fail to maintain their property correctly. In some cases, this includes the ability to impose fines if a resident doesn’t mow their lawn properly.

Read full story
15 comments

Authorities May Airdrop Live Vaccines On Your Property to Prevent Rabies

Courtesy John Forbes, USDA-APHIS-Wildlife Services. CC BY-ND 2.0. The United States Department of Agriculture, an agency of the Federal government, announced this month that it would begin a program to air-drop millions of doses of an oral vaccine on public and private land throughout the United States.

Read full story
196 comments
California State

My Laundry-to-Landscape Greywater System Will Take a 25,000 Gallon Bite Out of the Drought

Amid California’s historic drought — which is the worst one the West has seen in 1,200+ years — we often hear about high-tech solutions like desalinization plants and cloud-seeding drones. But there’s already a simple, money-saving, drought-busting solution you can install in your home today.

Read full story
4 comments

Space Telescope Image Actually Chorizo Slice, French Scientist Admits

A French scientist has stirred up quite a bit of social media controversy as the result of a prank that one user called “tasteless.”. The firestorm started when professor Etienne Klein, who has almost 100,000 Twitter followers and is a noted authority at a major French scientific agency, posted a photo to Twitter purporting to show an image from the new James Webb Space Telescope.

Read full story
3 comments

How the Government Can Take Your Home Legally

Most people who own a house or land assume that once they’ve purchased the property, it can never be taken away from them without their consent. That’s not entirely true, though. Through a process called eminent domain, governments in the United States can legally take your house or property from you, even if you’ve paid all your bills and haven’t violated any laws.

Read full story
12 comments

Touching Space Debris Could Land You In Jail

If a piece of space junk falls from the sky and lands on your property, can you legally keep it? If one were to fall on your front lawn, perhaps you’d like to turn an old rocket fuel tank into a planter for your petunias?

Read full story
124 comments

How to Cook Potatoes On Your Gas Grill

The Summer grilling season is officially here! Where I live in the San Francisco Bay Area, lots of people are starting to cook outside. The weather is great for it, and the days are long enough to grill outdoors well into the evening. Making hot dogs or hamburgers on the grill is easy. But if you want to grill a full meal, you’re going to need some side dishes.

Read full story

Spain Makes it Illegal to Set AC Below 80 Degrees

The country of Spain is moving ahead with a new law that will cause politicians to take some heat—literally. The law requires businesses to set their air conditioners to 80 degrees F or higher for the rest of the Summer. It also mandates a maximum heating temperature during the Winter.

Read full story
49 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy