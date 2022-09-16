Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill Valley

Lafayette Local Kitchens. Courtesy Thomas Smith.

Local Kitchens, a popular local micro food hall, is opening its newest location in Mill Valley, California. The food haul already has locations in the East Bay and in other areas around the region, and they have proven popular with locals. The new Mill Valley location will serve Marin.

“Since launching in 2020, we have seen an overwhelming positive response from our guests and their communities, and we are thrilled to continue expanding Local Kitchens throughout the Bay Area,” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens.

“Mill Valley is a very lively and eclectic town, surrounded in the greater Bay Area by an array of acclaimed restaurants. We’re honored and excited to bring these beloved brands closer to people’s homes and believe Local Kitchens will be a welcome addition to Mill Valley. We can’t wait to celebrate our opening on September 23rd with the community!”

The Mill Valley Local Kitchens will be opening on September 23rd, offering a variety of delicious cuisines from hot fried chicken to authentic Israeli food. Featured restaurants include Oren’s Hummus , The Melt , Sushirrito , Proposition Chicken , The Plant , Wise Sons and Fiorella

Fieorella is an addition that hasn’t been featured at all of Local Kitchens’ locations. "Fiorella is thrilled to bring our favorite pastas, apps, and an exclusive new pizza product to the Mill Valley community with Local Kitchens," said Brandon Gillis, Executive Chef and Co-Founder of Fiorella.

"We've been impressed with the quality of the food and the family-friendly atmosphere at Local Kitchens' food halls, and we're excited for the opportunity this partnership offers to bring our food to old and new friends across the Bay!"

The new location will be open daily from 11am to midnight, so locals can enjoy a delicious meal any time of day. Follow @eat.local.kitchens on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.