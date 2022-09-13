Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free Fudge

Courtesy Z. Cioccolato

Z. Cioccolato, a San Francisco institution, will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Saturday, September 17 from 10am to 10pm.

The store will be rolling back their prices to 2002 levels, and will be offering complimentary tastes of their new cake fudge flavors. There will also be an always-winning prize wheel for guests to enjoy additional savings on all candy and confections.

Z. Cioccolato is best known for their gourmet layered fudges, which has come in over 100 flavors and varieties over their 20 years in business. Their signature 7-Layer Peanut Butter Pie fudge is believed to be the only 7-layer fudge in the world and has been highlighted on many domestic and international cooking and travel shows.

In addition to layered fudges, also featured are traditional flavors such as Milk Chocolate, Chocolate Walnut and Maple Walnut, with signature fudges such as S’Mores, Tiramisu and Chocolate Caramel Brownie.

Locals love the San Francisco store’s fudge, but also its other confections. Customer reviews praise the store’s chocolate-covered popcorn, as well as their selection of seasonal treats. With the holidays fast approaching, now is a great time to stock up on some chocolates for friends and family members.

One customer wrote in an online review “Can I just say that I am obsessed!?!?”, describing their deep love for the store and its treats.

In addition to their delicious fudges, Z. Cioccolato also offers nationwide shipping on all orders over $25.00. The store is located at 474 Columbus Avenue in San Francisco and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.