Ululani’s Serves the Best Shave Ice on Maui

Thomas Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5ze6_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

School is about to let out for the Summer, the Bay Area is getting oppressively hot, and travel restrictions are lifting. That means many locals are preparing to fly off to our region’s unofficial second home: Maui. Eating shave ice is an iconic part of a trip to the Hawaiian island, and no one does shave ice better than Ululani’s. The family-owned business has crafted this island delicacy since 2008. A Google search for “world’s best shave ice” turns up Ululani’s as the first result.

Co-owner David Yamashiro is extremely proud of that. In late 2021 I sat down with Yamashiro at Ululani’s location in Wailuku on Maui to talk about his icy confections, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic — and why San Franciscans’ love of Maui is so crucial for his business.

Starting Small

Ululani’s started from humble beginnings. David Yamashiro and his wife Ululani were living in the Pacific Northwest. (Both hail from Hawaii originally.) Ululani liked the mainland, but during Vancouver’s hot summers she missed the Hawaiian shave ice she remembered from her childhood. Like so many food entrepreneurs we profile here at the Bold Italic, Ululani decided to start a cottage food business to bring real shave ice to her friends and neighbors. She used money from her 401k to buy her first shave ice machine. David and Ululani started serving homemade shave ice at community events and private parties in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5I9U_0h6JEa8E00
Credit: Ululanis

Over the next several years, Ululani’s reputation grew and she started serving shave ice all over the West Coast at cultural events, farmer’s markets, and food popups. In 2008, Ululani and David moved to Maui to be closer to family, teamed up with an old friend who became their business partner, and launched their first brick-and-mortar location in Lahaina. David told me that he was originally hands-off, wanting his wife to have full control over the business. But as it grew, the couple started running Ululani’s together full-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtQ4M_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

It was hard work. Ululani’s first location was only 65 square feet — basically a closet. There wasn’t even room to store ice, so David had to drive ice blocks in from Kula multiple times per day. If he was the only person manning the shop, he’d put out a little sign saying “Be Back Soon” before driving more than an hour to get more supplies. The business was slow — some days, the store would sell only 12 shave ices during a full 13-hour day.

The Internet Discovers Ululani’s

Despite low sales, David and Ululani persisted. As tourists from the mainland discovered the couple’s shave ice, things started to change. David told me that blogs, tourist reviews on sites like Yelp and Trip advisor, and the birth of social media rapidly transformed their business, spreading the word about their treats to travelers all over the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLoR2_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Over the next several years, Ululani’s exploded. David and Ululani expanded their business, opening locations in Kihei, Wailuku, Kaanapali, and other towns throughout Maui. Especially on hot days, lines at Ululani’s flagship Lahaina location can exceed an hour. David told me that Ululani’s now serves over 1 million shave ices per year. The company is still a family-owned business, but they now employ over 115 people throughout Maui, making Ululanis a huge local job creator.

Not a Snow Cone

What makes their shave ice so special? And what is shave ice, anyway? David told me what shave ice definitely is not: a “snow cone” or Italian ice. These frozen confections — which are ubiquitous here in the Bay Area — use chunky pieces of crushed ice and are usually flavored using sickly-sweet, brightly-colored artificial syrups. They’re tasty in their own right, but they’re a far cry from what Ululani serves up at her shops.

True shave ice has its origins in Japan. Japanese immigrants working Hawaii’s sugar and pineapple plantations in the 1800s created a modified version of their traditional kakigori ice. To cool off on hot days, these workers would use their farm implements to shave thin layers of ice off big blocks used for refrigeration, flavoring it with syrups made from cane sugar and fruit juice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sINKi_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

The shaving part is crucial — whereas snow cones are made by grinding up ice cubes, real shave ice is made by using a sharp blade to shave tiny mounds of ice off a giant, solid block. Today, the process is performed using a special machine that spins a sharp blade against the ice block rather than using a farm implement. But the basic procedure for shaving ice hasn’t changed much in 200 years. The result of shaving instead of grinding is a light, fluffy ice that’s a far cry from the grainy snow cones I remember eating where I grew up on the East Coast. This fluffy ice is then topped with flavored syrup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECdI6_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Surprisingly, David told me that there’s nothing special about Ululani’s ice shaving machines. They’re the same machines that basically even shave ice place in Hawaii uses. So what’s the secret to Ululani’s success? When I asked David, he smiled and said that it’s just that — a secret. But like a Silicon Valley founder dropping hints about their proprietary tech, David did share some of the specifics that make Ululani’s shave ice so special.

The Ululani’s Secret

For one thing, David said that Ululani’s makes all their flavored syrups in-house. They use cane sugar exclusively, eschewing the cheaper corn syrup that many competitors favor. (Despite a storied sugar-making past, Maui produces little sugar today, so Ululani’s has to import it.) Ululani’s flavors their syrups using local fruit purees and other local ingredients, giving them a powerful, clean, natural flavor without cloying sweetness.

Ululani’s is also obsessive about the way they prepare their ice. Whereas competitors often buy ice blocks from distributors, Ululani’s makes their own five-pound blocks at two warehouses on the island, transporting them to each of its stores using their own drivers to ensure quality control. This harkens back to the company’s early days, when David would schlep an hour to Kula to bring ice blocks to their first storefront. The exact ice production process is proprietary, David told me, but they use fancy tech like reverse osmosis and UV filtration to make sure each ice block is absolutely pure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHdOs_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Lots of other “little details” complete the experience, David said. Ululani’s trains its staff on everything from how to shake the syrups, to the exact settings to use when shaving ice. They serve their ice in colorful plastic cones or compostable bowls, and offer toppings like homemade mochi, a “snow cap” of sweetened condensed milk, Li Hing Mui seasoning, and locally-made ice cream, as well as over 40 flavored syrups.

No Ka Oi, which features mango, coconut, and passion fruit syrup, is their best seller. Guests enjoy their treats at iconic colorful picnic tables, which include specially-cut holes that are the perfect size to hold Ululani’s ice-filled cones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fhmh_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

I’ve loved Ululanis since I first tried it on a visit to Maui in 2015, and I’ve made a point of stopping by their stores every year since then. As I sat outside Ululanis’ Wailuku location chatting with David, I ate pretty much an entire store’s worth of shave ice. At one point in our interview, David gently reminded me that I didn’t need to finish all four bowls of shave ice that he had arrayed in front of me to sample.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQcvB_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

I couldn’t help myself, though — Ululani’s shave ice is amazing. The ice itself is light and ethereal. It’s more like a fluffy mound of just-fallen snow than the grainy piles of solid crystals you find in West Coast snow cones. Ululanis’ syrups are crisp and sweet, imparting strong flavors to the ice without hitting you with an overwhelming sweetness.

Ululani’s treats are massive, and the staff is trained to carefully sculpt each shave ice using chopsticks to create a smooth, appealing exterior that holds the syrup well. Shots of syrup and strategic pokes from a chopstick create little craters in the ice’s exterior, ensuring that the flavor permeates the whole mound of ice, not just the surface. As your treat melts, the syrup and remaining ice meld into a delightful mixture that you can slurp up with a spoon or straw. It’s a perfect, refreshing way to cool down on a hot, sunny Maui day.

Symbiosis with San Franciscans

Ululani’s is popular with locals. On my visit, I talked with several Maui residents who say they stop by routinely to grab a shave ice. Many come to Ululani’s less-crowded Wailuku store, or take their kids on the weekends for a special treat that’s also steeped in Hawaiian history. Still, tourists — including thousands of visitors per year from the Bay Area — are the main driver of Ululani’s business, David told me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziFvc_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

As we talked and ate shave ice, I asked David how he felt about all these tourist crowds mobbing his stores. Did he ever resent San Franciscans waltzing in to get shave ice once per year, and then contributing to the throngs of people clogging up Maui’s pristine, sandy beaches while enjoying their melty treats?

David kindly but quickly put my idealized, outsider’s vision of a tourist-free Hawaii to rest. Tourism, he told me, is the lifeblood of much of the island’s economy. On a more personal level, tourists’ dollars and their good aloha spirit (in the form of beautiful Instagram pictures and positive Yelp reviews) were what let him and his wife achieve their dream of building Ululani’s from an idea into a thriving small business. Those dollars and good vibes also allow them to employ over 100 locals — including many young people — in solid, good-paying jobs.

Nothing illustrated Ululani’s symbiotic relationship with visitors more clearly for David than the Covid-19 pandemic. Like many food businesses, Covid hit Ululani’s hard. The business almost totally shut down for the pandemic as Hawaii implemented some of the country’s strictest lockdown measures. It was a scary time, as David and Ululani faced the prospect of losing what they had spent so many years building. Empty beaches are nice, David said, but not if you can’t earn a living.

As the pandemic abated a bit and Maui reopened, though, hungry visitors — many of them craving Ululani’s after a year or more without a visit — started to flood back. As of my visit in late 2021, most of Ululanis’ stores had reopened, and business was once again booming. David expected it to ebb and flow as Covid surges and wanes. But as the economy recovers, he’s happy to see lines of San Franciscans and other visitors outside his stores again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tV34n_0h6JEa8E00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

With a once-again thriving business, David and Ululani are always thinking about how they’d like to expand. David told me that he’s received over 10,000 inquiries about opening Ululani’s franchises worldwide. A Hollywood location appears in the works. You can also buy Ululani’s syrups, and even a mini ice shaver, to create an approximation of their treats at home.

But for now, if you want to try the best shave ice on Maui — and perhaps anywhere in the world — you’ll have to visit Ululani’s yourself. When in Maui, check out their Lahaina location for the OG experience, their Kihei or Wailukpu outposts for a more subdued visit, or their Kaanapali cart for shave ice that’s served just steps from the beach. You may never eat a snow cone again.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# maui# shave ice# restaurant# food# small business

Comments / 0

Published by

Award-winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide. Pitches/news tips: tom@gadoimages.com

Lafayette, CA
32609 followers

More from Thomas Smith

Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by Resident

East Bay resident Mike W set up a camera to monitor his backyard, including a tree swing. In reviewing footage from the night, Mike got more than he bargained for. Local kids weren't sneaking into his yard to use the swing. Instead, he found a family of raccoons had been coming into his yard for some late-night exercise.

Read full story
2 comments

Airlines Squeeze 10 People Into a Single Row In Economy

Over the last few decades, airlines have worked harder and harder to cram more people onto their planes. The more passengers they can carry on a flight, the more revenue they earn.

Read full story
46 comments
Diablo, CA

I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount Diablo

If you live in the East Bay, you know that no matter where you go, Mount Diablo is always just kind of there. At 3,800+ feet, the iconic East Bay mountain is massive and imposing enough that you feel its presence on a daily basis. It’s there in the background when I’m driving on 680, lounging by a friend’s pool, or picking up my son at his outdoor preschool.

Read full story
1 comments

Humans Are Already Littering on Mars

Earlier this month, NASA’s Perseverance rover captured a strange image while cruising around the surface of Mars. The image shows what appears to be a coiled piece of string. Some people think that the coil of material looks a lot like spaghetti.

Read full story
4 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel Jilani

According to a press release issued today by the Contra Costa sheriff’s department, the department arrested two suspects in the murder of 20-year-old Basel Jilani. Jilani was shot and killed on Taylor Boulevard following what was originally suspected to be a road rage incident. The killing rocked the normally quiet area of unincorporated Contra Costa County between Pleasant Hill and Lafayette where it occurred. The original motive was suspected to be road rage, but exact details are still under investigation.

Read full story
4 comments

What is Biden's Risk From His Covid-19 Diagnosis?

Today, the White House shared that American President Joe Biden has become infected with Covid-19. Biden is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms at the moment, including a cough and runny nose.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Upsides and Downsides of Owning a Redwood Tree

If you live in California or in another Western coastal state, you have an amazing opportunity: the possibility of owning a massive redwood tree. Many people think of these trees as rare. That’s because old-growth redwood like the ones in Muir woods national monument are indeed very rare. Smaller, newer, redwood trees, however, are actually quite common and easy to grow. They thrive in many climates and western states, and many homeowners may find themselves with a redwood in their yard if they buy a house in California.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

These 2 Bay Area Items' Prices Have Increased the Most Due to Inflation

Inflation has been rearing its ugly head here in the Bay Area. Of course, inflation has surged all over the United States, and in many countries around the world as well. But here in the Bay Area, prices were already very high. That means that Bay Area residents are dealing with some truly staggering price increases in certain key categories.

Read full story
2 comments

Visitors Leave 1.5 Tons of Trash on Tahoe Beaches on July 4th

According to the United States Forest Service and reporting in the Mountain Democrat, revelers celebrating Independence Day around Lake Tahoe left a bit more than they came with on July 4th.

Read full story
117 comments

Where Inflation is Hitting the Bay Area Hardest

Nearly everyone had heard by now—inflation worldwide is at its highest level in decades, with inflation over 8% reported in May of 2022. Here in the Bay Area, where is inflation hitting the hardest?

Read full story
8 comments

Blippi the Clown Makes $17 Million Per Year on YouTube

Unless you have young kids, you’ve probably never heard of Blippi the Clown. If you do have kids, though, you’ve probably seen Blippi’s videos on YouTube. They feature Blippi — whose real name is Stevin John — wearing colorful suspenders and a hat, and exploring children’s museums, play spaces, and the like. You might have wondered “What kind of adult would dress up like that and parade around on YouTube?”

Read full story
5 comments

Inflation Hits Costco, Famously Low Food Court Prices Are Going Up

Inflation has finally taken its toll on Costco. In particular, inflation appears to be hitting a staple of the Costco shopping experience that its members often love and can't get enough of: the food court at the exit of many Costco superstores.

Read full story
12 comments

Ululani’s Serves the Best Shave Ice on Maui

School just let out for the Summer, the Bay Area is getting oppressively hot, and travel restrictions are lifting. That means many locals are preparing to fly off to our region’s unofficial second home: Maui. Eating shave ice is an iconic part of a trip to the Hawaiian island, and no one does shave ice better than Ululani’s. The family-owned business has crafted this island delicacy since 2008. A Google search for “world’s best shave ice” turns up Ululani’s as the first result.

Read full story
1 comments

What is a Vent in a Car?

Vents in cars are small openings that allow heated or cool air to flow into the car’s cabin. They keep air flowing through the car, and also keep the temperature in the car comfortable.

Read full story
4 comments
Orinda, CA

Photo Essay: Orinda Celebrates July 4th With Classic Small Town Parade

On Independence Day, the town of Orinda, California celebrated July 4th in classic style with a hometown parade. The parade is a local tradition that has taken place for generations. It was postponed due to Covid-19 in 2020, but this year it was back and in full force, with over 40 different floats and groups represented.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Kokak Celebrates Its Castro Neighborhood Anniversary With Pride-Themed Chocolates

Disclosure: Kokak sent me chocolates to review for this piece. I was not otherwise compensated, and this is not a sponsored review. When you launch a brick-and-mortar chocolate store in the middle of a global pandemic, you need all the help you can get. Thankfully, San Francisco’s Kokak Chocolates received it in spades from the Castro community, where founder Carol Gancia launched her Phillippines-inspired truffle store in early 2020. This month, Gancia celebrates Kokak’s two-year anniversary and Pride Month with a special collection of her store’s signature chocolates.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

3 Amazing Living Roofs in San Francisco You Can Visit ASAP

The tops of San Francisco’s buildings are slowly turning green. No, it’s not because of some weird chemical reaction with Karl the Fog — the change is happening because of a 2017 law that requires the newest construction in the city to incorporate solar panels and living roofs.

Read full story

Opinion: Trump Is Back on Social Media, and He’s Been Busy

When former American president Donald Trump was booted off Twitter and Facebook for allegedly inciting the January 6th insurrection, he vowed to return on a platform of his own creation. The platform that resulted, Truth Social, launched on Presidents Day this year and was plagued by issues ranging from server crashes to a long waitlist. The app’s most conspicuous problem, though, was the absence of its creator. For the first several months after Truth’s launch, Trump didn’t use the app, with the exception of one introductory post.

Read full story
Lafayette, CA

ROAM Artisan Burgers is Great for a Fancier Burger Lunch

There are tons of great places to get a burger in the San Francisco Bay Area. I like heading to Gott's in Walnut Creek for some tasty diner-still burgers done extremely well. I even like going to McDonald's for the classic American burger experience. One of my favorite places for artisan burgers in the Bay Area, though, is ROAM.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy