Diablo, CA

I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount Diablo

Thomas Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhFTy_0h6ISKhh00
Created by Thomas Smith using OpenAI DALL-E

If you live in the East Bay, you know that no matter where you go, Mount Diablo is always just kind of there. At 3,800+ feet, the iconic East Bay mountain is massive and imposing enough that you feel its presence on a daily basis. It’s there in the background when I’m driving on 680, lounging by a friend’s pool, or picking up my son at his outdoor preschool.

Sometimes it’s enrobed by a bank of clouds or fog. Sometimes it’s capped with snow. Sometimes it’s on fire. But no matter where you are in the East Bay — and no matter the conditions — Mount Diablo is a silent, stately, powerful presence.

In that way, the mountain has always reminded me of another mountain: Mount Fuji in Japan. In the mid-1800s, legendary ukiyo-e artist Hokusai noticed the constant presence of Mount Fuji and created his masterpiece, a set of woodblock prints called 36 Views of Mount Fuji. The series shows Mount Fuji at various points throughout the year, in all kinds of weather conditions. It also shows people going about their daily lives — fishing, trading, and the like — with the mountain as a backdrop.

I’ve always thought it would be cool to make a series of woodblock prints in Hokusai’s style, but of Mount Diablo instead of Mount Fuji. The connections between the two mountains and their constant, silent presence — visually and otherwise — in daily life felt strong enough to merit an artistic connection. I’ve just never had the artistic skills to make it happen.

A new tool, though, changed that overnight. Earlier this year, AI company OpenAI began making its DALL-E system available to select Beta testers. The system takes a text prompt and turns it into an image. You can enter basically any text you want, and DALL-E will generate a corresponding, imagined photo.

I decided to see how DALL-E would handle a request to depict Mount Diablo in Hokusai’s style. I decided to feed DALL-E various prompts asking to see Mount Diablo in different seasons, weather conditions, and the like, in order to duplicate the concept of 36 Views of Mount Fuji as closely as I could. Each time, I stipulated that the system should make an image in Hokusai’s style.

The results blew me away.

19th Century Print

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZftP_0h6ISKhh00
Created by Thomas Smith using OpenAI DALL-E

This was my first attempt at having DALL-E generate a Hokusai-style print of Mount Diablo. I told the system to make a “19th-century Japanese print.” As AI systems often do, it took this quite literally — not only did it create the print in a 19th-century style, but it also made the print’s fake paper look a bit torn and dirtied, as if it was nearly 200 years old!

The foreground isn’t perfect, but that’s definitely Mount Diablo in Hokusai’s style.

Mount Diablo from Lafayette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az3Wh_0h6ISKhh00
Created by Thomas Smith using OpenAI DALL-E

Moving on, I kept the “19th century” descriptor, but also added that DALL-E should depict the mountain as seen from Lafayette, where I live. That changed up the perspective nicely. Now you can see the Diablo Foothills in the foreground, just as you can from real-life Lafayette.

A cool bonus was that the system seems to have chosen to depict the mountain as it would have appeared in the 19th century, with no buildings or other developments near its base. DALL-E even threw in a pioneer-looking person in the foreground to establish the time period!

Here’s another version, using the same prompt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcDFu_0h6ISKhh00
Created by Thomas Smith using OpenAI DALL-E

Mount Diablo During a Storm

When I dropped the “19th-century” language from my prompt, the images that DALL-E generated became a lot more colorful, stylized, and beautiful.

I tried adding in some other language, too, to change up the ways that DALL-E depicted the mountain — again, much as Hokusai had done with Mount Fuji.

Here is Mount Diablo during a storm:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNJgZ_0h6ISKhh00
Created by Thomas Smith using OpenAI DALL-E

And another version:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWUhz_0h6ISKhh00
Created by Thomas Smith using OpenAI DALL-E

I love how the clouds in this one extend up to the peak, totally covering it and encircling it like a snake. They’re then mirrored by the storm clouds above the mountain. It looks menacing and beautiful, and really suggests the idea of a stylized storm.

Snowcapped Mount Diablo

About 4–5 days out of the year, Mount Diablo gets a light dusting of snow at its peak. That’s always an exciting moment for people in the East Bay. A few always drive up the mountain to see if they can make a snowball, usually only to discover that the sprinkling of snow has melted by the time they reach the top.

I asked DALL-E to draw Mount Diablo with a snow-capped peak. It added a bit more snow than we’d actually get, but I think we can agree the results are lovely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01E7yO_0h6ISKhh00
Created by Thomas Smith using OpenAI DALL-E

Mount Diablo on Fire

Wildfires occasionally start on Mount Diablo. They’re apparently terrifying to see, because the mountain’s constant presence means that the eerie orange glow of the fire is always visually present for East Bay residents, too.

Thankfully, these fires don’t happen too often. But I still asked DALL-E to imagine one.

Created by Thomas Smith using OpenAI DALL-E

This image is beautiful, powerful, and scary. It’s one of my favorite images from the whole series. It could easily be an allegory about climate change and increasingly severe weather, too.

A lot of people feel that computers could never create art. After making this series with DALL-E’s help, I disagree. Sure, DALL-E probably doesn’t understand what it’s creating. But the system’s ability to effortlessly apply an artistic style to a new subject — and to imagine wholly new and, frankly, beautiful works of art — is amazing to witness nonetheless.

These woodcuts of Mount Diablo might be the hallucinations of a computer program. But still, given the chance, I’d hang one on my wall.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ai# art# bay area# mount diablo# woodcuts

Comments / 1

Published by

Award-winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide. Pitches/news tips: tom@gadoimages.com

Lafayette, CA
32609 followers

More from Thomas Smith

Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by Resident

East Bay resident Mike W set up a camera to monitor his backyard, including a tree swing. In reviewing footage from the night, Mike got more than he bargained for. Local kids weren't sneaking into his yard to use the swing. Instead, he found a family of raccoons had been coming into his yard for some late-night exercise.

Read full story
2 comments

Airlines Squeeze 10 People Into a Single Row In Economy

Over the last few decades, airlines have worked harder and harder to cram more people onto their planes. The more passengers they can carry on a flight, the more revenue they earn.

Read full story
46 comments

Ululani’s Serves the Best Shave Ice on Maui

School is about to let out for the Summer, the Bay Area is getting oppressively hot, and travel restrictions are lifting. That means many locals are preparing to fly off to our region’s unofficial second home: Maui. Eating shave ice is an iconic part of a trip to the Hawaiian island, and no one does shave ice better than Ululani’s. The family-owned business has crafted this island delicacy since 2008. A Google search for “world’s best shave ice” turns up Ululani’s as the first result.

Read full story

Humans Are Already Littering on Mars

Earlier this month, NASA’s Perseverance rover captured a strange image while cruising around the surface of Mars. The image shows what appears to be a coiled piece of string. Some people think that the coil of material looks a lot like spaghetti.

Read full story
4 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel Jilani

According to a press release issued today by the Contra Costa sheriff’s department, the department arrested two suspects in the murder of 20-year-old Basel Jilani. Jilani was shot and killed on Taylor Boulevard following what was originally suspected to be a road rage incident. The killing rocked the normally quiet area of unincorporated Contra Costa County between Pleasant Hill and Lafayette where it occurred. The original motive was suspected to be road rage, but exact details are still under investigation.

Read full story
4 comments

What is Biden's Risk From His Covid-19 Diagnosis?

Today, the White House shared that American President Joe Biden has become infected with Covid-19. Biden is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms at the moment, including a cough and runny nose.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Upsides and Downsides of Owning a Redwood Tree

If you live in California or in another Western coastal state, you have an amazing opportunity: the possibility of owning a massive redwood tree. Many people think of these trees as rare. That’s because old-growth redwood like the ones in Muir woods national monument are indeed very rare. Smaller, newer, redwood trees, however, are actually quite common and easy to grow. They thrive in many climates and western states, and many homeowners may find themselves with a redwood in their yard if they buy a house in California.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

These 2 Bay Area Items' Prices Have Increased the Most Due to Inflation

Inflation has been rearing its ugly head here in the Bay Area. Of course, inflation has surged all over the United States, and in many countries around the world as well. But here in the Bay Area, prices were already very high. That means that Bay Area residents are dealing with some truly staggering price increases in certain key categories.

Read full story
2 comments

Visitors Leave 1.5 Tons of Trash on Tahoe Beaches on July 4th

According to the United States Forest Service and reporting in the Mountain Democrat, revelers celebrating Independence Day around Lake Tahoe left a bit more than they came with on July 4th.

Read full story
117 comments

Where Inflation is Hitting the Bay Area Hardest

Nearly everyone had heard by now—inflation worldwide is at its highest level in decades, with inflation over 8% reported in May of 2022. Here in the Bay Area, where is inflation hitting the hardest?

Read full story
8 comments

Blippi the Clown Makes $17 Million Per Year on YouTube

Unless you have young kids, you’ve probably never heard of Blippi the Clown. If you do have kids, though, you’ve probably seen Blippi’s videos on YouTube. They feature Blippi — whose real name is Stevin John — wearing colorful suspenders and a hat, and exploring children’s museums, play spaces, and the like. You might have wondered “What kind of adult would dress up like that and parade around on YouTube?”

Read full story
5 comments

Inflation Hits Costco, Famously Low Food Court Prices Are Going Up

Inflation has finally taken its toll on Costco. In particular, inflation appears to be hitting a staple of the Costco shopping experience that its members often love and can't get enough of: the food court at the exit of many Costco superstores.

Read full story
12 comments

Ululani’s Serves the Best Shave Ice on Maui

School just let out for the Summer, the Bay Area is getting oppressively hot, and travel restrictions are lifting. That means many locals are preparing to fly off to our region’s unofficial second home: Maui. Eating shave ice is an iconic part of a trip to the Hawaiian island, and no one does shave ice better than Ululani’s. The family-owned business has crafted this island delicacy since 2008. A Google search for “world’s best shave ice” turns up Ululani’s as the first result.

Read full story
1 comments

What is a Vent in a Car?

Vents in cars are small openings that allow heated or cool air to flow into the car’s cabin. They keep air flowing through the car, and also keep the temperature in the car comfortable.

Read full story
4 comments
Orinda, CA

Photo Essay: Orinda Celebrates July 4th With Classic Small Town Parade

On Independence Day, the town of Orinda, California celebrated July 4th in classic style with a hometown parade. The parade is a local tradition that has taken place for generations. It was postponed due to Covid-19 in 2020, but this year it was back and in full force, with over 40 different floats and groups represented.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Kokak Celebrates Its Castro Neighborhood Anniversary With Pride-Themed Chocolates

Disclosure: Kokak sent me chocolates to review for this piece. I was not otherwise compensated, and this is not a sponsored review. When you launch a brick-and-mortar chocolate store in the middle of a global pandemic, you need all the help you can get. Thankfully, San Francisco’s Kokak Chocolates received it in spades from the Castro community, where founder Carol Gancia launched her Phillippines-inspired truffle store in early 2020. This month, Gancia celebrates Kokak’s two-year anniversary and Pride Month with a special collection of her store’s signature chocolates.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

3 Amazing Living Roofs in San Francisco You Can Visit ASAP

The tops of San Francisco’s buildings are slowly turning green. No, it’s not because of some weird chemical reaction with Karl the Fog — the change is happening because of a 2017 law that requires the newest construction in the city to incorporate solar panels and living roofs.

Read full story

Opinion: Trump Is Back on Social Media, and He’s Been Busy

When former American president Donald Trump was booted off Twitter and Facebook for allegedly inciting the January 6th insurrection, he vowed to return on a platform of his own creation. The platform that resulted, Truth Social, launched on Presidents Day this year and was plagued by issues ranging from server crashes to a long waitlist. The app’s most conspicuous problem, though, was the absence of its creator. For the first several months after Truth’s launch, Trump didn’t use the app, with the exception of one introductory post.

Read full story
Lafayette, CA

ROAM Artisan Burgers is Great for a Fancier Burger Lunch

There are tons of great places to get a burger in the San Francisco Bay Area. I like heading to Gott's in Walnut Creek for some tasty diner-still burgers done extremely well. I even like going to McDonald's for the classic American burger experience. One of my favorite places for artisan burgers in the Bay Area, though, is ROAM.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy