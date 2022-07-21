Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel Jilani

File photo Courtesy Scott Robertson/Unsplash

According to a press release issued today by the Contra Costa sheriff’s department, the department arrested two suspects in the murder of 20-year-old Basel Jilani.

Jilani was shot and killed on Taylor Boulevard following what was originally suspected to be a road rage incident. The killing rocked the normally quiet area of unincorporated Contra Costa County between Pleasant Hill and Lafayette where it occurred. The original motive was suspected to be road rage, but exact details are still under investigation.

According to the department, on July 20, 2022, at about 10:45 AM, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs served arrest warrants at a home on the 4800 block of Vinewood Way in Antioch. They arrested, without incident, 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch/San Francisco and 20-year- old Jalin Washington of San Francisco.

“Homicide detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division have worked continuously on the case identifying the two, who are also suspects in robberies in the Bay Area,” the department said.

Watson was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility (MDF) on the following charges: murder, two counts of robbery, and conspiracy. He is being held without bail.

Washington was booked into MDF on the following charges: murder, two counts of robbery, conspiracy, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and allowing someone to discharge a firearm from his vehicle. He is being held without bail.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is continuing, the department said. Anyone with information about the homicide should call 925 33 2600.