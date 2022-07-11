These 2 Bay Area Items' Prices Have Increased the Most Due to Inflation

Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Inflation has been rearing its ugly head here in the Bay Area. Of course, inflation has surged all over the United States, and in many countries around the world as well.

But here in the Bay Area, prices were already very high. That means that Bay Area residents are dealing with some truly staggering price increases in certain key categories.

What categories are seeing the worst inflation? The Bureau of Labor Statistics just released some new data that can help us hone in on the specific kinds of items where inflation is hitting hardest.

Energy

Energy is far and away the biggest item being hit hard by inflation in the Bay Area. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the San Francisco region saw energy prices increase a whopping 13.5% for the two months ending in April 2022.

That means that things like fuel and also the natural gas that many people use to heat their homes has increased by more than 10% in just a few months.

In a region that's quite car-dependent, that's a devastating increase for many people. Especially for lower-earning employees who may need to drive a long distance to work in the pricey Silicon Valley or San Francisco areas, those kinds of price increases can easily tank a monthly budget.

Food

The other big item to be hit by inflation in the Bay Area is food. According to the BLS data, food prices increased up to 2% overall in the two months to April. That's not quite as bad as energy, but it's still an increase that many consumers will feel when they buy food at the grocery store or go out to eat.

Food is absolutely necessary, so it's not like consumers can avoid increases in food costs. Certain items, such as eggs, increased even more, surging by 7.3%.

No one knows when inflation will come down, but at the moment it's certainly having a huge impact here in the Bay Area.