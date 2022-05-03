Opinion: Trump Is Back on Social Media, and He’s Been Busy

Thomas Smith

Thomas Smith/Gado Images

When former American president Donald Trump was booted off Twitter and Facebook for allegedly inciting the January 6th insurrection, he vowed to return on a platform of his own creation. The platform that resulted, Truth Social, launched on Presidents Day this year and was plagued by issues ranging from server crashes to a long waitlist. The app’s most conspicuous problem, though, was the absence of its creator. For the first several months after Truth’s launch, Trump didn’t use the app, with the exception of one introductory post.

Now, he’s back. On April 29th, Trump posted a photo of himself standing on a lawn and typing on his phone, with the caption “I’M BACK.” In his first 48 hours on Truth Social, Trump had Truthed (the app, with is essentially a clone of Twitter, calls messages Truths instead of Tweets) eleven times. His posts are similar in style to the kind that the former President posted on Twitter before his ban. His Truths have criticized Joe Biden, praised his own app for its apparent success, posted random photos of himself with friends, and the like.

Why Now?

It’s unclear why Trump started actively using Truth Social now. It’s possible that the move was a reaction to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, which he has vowed to transform into a venue for free speech. Truth was founded on the idea of creating a free-speech platform. Its creators may have realized, correctly, that if they didn’t seed the platform with a powerful lure in the form of Trump’s presence they could easily lose all of their market share to the revamped Twitter and become irrelevant.

Truth Social may also have finally felt that they’ve ironed out all the kinks present at the launch. Given how poorly the launch went from a technical perspective, it’s possible that they figured Trump’s usage of the platform would represent its true hard launch, and the early issues would be forgotten. That may well be an accurate assessment — following Trump’s Truths, the app reportedly returned to the #1 position in terms of free apps on the Apple App Store.

The Future of Truth

Whether the enthusiasm for the platform keeps up remains to be seen. If Musk indeed opens Twitter to all users and removes restrictions on free speech, Trump may have a hard time resisting a return to the platform. Truth clearly allows him to speak directly to his enthusiastic followers, but the app is largely a walled garden into which few liberals (or even moderates) would dare to tread. A return to Twitter would allow Trump to speak to (and be a thorn in the side of) a broader audience, including those that would never be caught dead on his bespoke platform.

It’s also unclear whether other organizations and powerful conservatives will embrace the platform or will remain on other networks. Seveal conservative news sources have begun to post on Truth, but many have stayed away. It remains to be seen whether the presence of one person (Trump) is enough to sustain an entire social network. Will Trump’s presence alone be enough, or will Truth need to create an ecosystem of other conservative voices in order to remain relevant and attract users?

Those questions will be hard to answer, and determining Truth Social’s place in the broader ecosystem of social media networks will take time. It’s possible that Trump will ultimately choose to post to multiple networks if he’s allowed back to Twitter, or will use Twitter as a mouthpiece to direct potential users to exclusive content on Truth, expanding the network’s user base.

Given his prominence both politically and in the world of social media, Trump’s return to active social posting — no matter his platform of choice — is significant. Even (or perhaps especially) if he’s only preaching to his own choir on his own platform, people take action based on his words. Skeptics of Truth Social — and promoters of the new Muskian version of Twitter — should keep that in mind.

