Lafayette, CA

ROAM Artisan Burgers is Great for a Fancier Burger Lunch

Thomas Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o35Oh_0fLeh8ZP00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

There are tons of great places to get a burger in the San Francisco Bay Area. I like heading to Gott's in Walnut Creek for some tasty diner-still burgers done extremely well. I even like going to McDonald's for the classic American burger experience. One of my favorite places for artisan burgers in the Bay Area, though, is ROAM.

ROAM Artisan Burgers has several locations around the East Bay, as well as in the city. I like to visit their location in Lafayette as well as their location at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. ROAM has tasty beef burgers, but also features interesting meats on a rotating menu. I've seen things like venison burgers on offer there. Buffalo burgers are available as part of their standard menu.

ROAM also has delicious addons like milkshakes, including seasonal milkshakes (and seasonal burgers) that the restaurant swaps out about once per quarter. Pistachio featured recently as one of the restaurant's milkshake flavors.

If you don't like burgers, there are veggie options as well, and some tasty side salads. Or if you want the less healthy kind of vegetable, ROAM makes fries that go perfectly with their burgers.

One of my favorite burgers on their menu is the Heritage burger. It's topped with thick slices of bacon as well as caramelized onions and a special sauce. Pair that with a sesame bun and a beef burger cooked pink, and you've got a delicious lunch.

The only downside to ROAM is the price of its burgers, which is around $10-$14 depending on what you're ordering. That makes ROAM less of a casual place to stop on a daily basis, and more of a place to visit for a special burger experience. It's a bit of a burger investment, since you're paying for the higher-quality ingredients and also a nice ambiance inside ROAM's restaurants.

If you don't mind making that investment, ROAM is a great option for a tasty and pretty fancy burger. I like their location in Lafayette especially, but you can find ROAM's restaurants all around the Bay Area.

Visit the Bay Area Telegraph for more local food reviews.

# food# burgers# review# restaurant# ROAM

Award-winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide. Pitches/news tips: tom@gadoimages.com

