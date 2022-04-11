LA Woman Wins $10 Million After Rude Stranger Bumps Her

Thomas Smith/Gado Images

According to a statement from the California Lottery, a Los Angeles, California won a $10 million scratcher jackpot in the strangest way possible. LaQuedra Edwards was at a Vons supermarket in Tarzana in Los Angeles County, and had just loaded $40 into a lottery ticket vending machine.

She was planning to buy a variety of low-priced scratcher tickets. As she reached down to press the button to select her first ticket, "some rude person" bumped into her, causing her to accidentally press the button for a $30 ticket instead of her normal mix of lower-priced scratchers.

The mysterious stranger then walked off, Edwards reported. In her words, "He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door." We've all had that kind of experience, of a rude person jostling us or failing to hold open a door, and then disappearing without so much as an "excuse me."

At first, Edwards was annoyed. She hadn't wanted to buy such an expensive single Scratcher, and normally wouldn't have chosen a $30 ticket. Now that she had bought it, though, she figured she might as well play it and see what the results might be. Perhaps she could at least win enough to recoup the cost of her accidentally-purchased ticket.

Taking the pricey ticket back to her car, Edwards played it. Her annoyance at the actions of the inconsiderate stranger quickly turned to joy. It turned out that her accidental ticket was actually a jackpot scratcher worth $10 million!

Edwards says that she didn't believe it at first, and kept looking at the ticket again and again. She also scanned it with an app from the California Lottery to make sure it was real. Slowly, the reality set in: she was now a multimillionaire.

"I'm rich!" she remembers recalling. Edwards plans to use her new winnings to buy a house and start a charity. The Vons where she won the ticket will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling it. The rude stranger's identity is still unknown.

Perhaps he was Edward's guardian angel? What do you think? Let me know in the comments. If you know someone who would enjoy this story, please press Share and send it to them.

Although this is an amazing story, lottery playing can become problematic. If you think you have a problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.