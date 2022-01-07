SF’s Love + Chew Released a Holiday Cookie Box

Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Note: Love + Chew sent me a box of cookies to review but I was not paid for this post and this is not a sponsored story.

Love + Chew is a local Bay Area women-owned company that makes fantastic superfood cookies. The “superfood” in the name comes from the fact that they use chia seeds in most of their cookies, and many people consider chia seeds to be a superfood.

Last year, Love + Chew sent me a big box of your cookies to test out. They were delicious, and I started to use them as a pre-workout or post workout snack. The cookies are all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, and use simple ingredients like date paste and almond flour. They don’t exactly taste like cookies, but they are delicious alternative to an energy bar, and it’s super easy to throw one in your bag and eat on the go.

For the holidays, Love + Chew released a set of cookies it comes in a festive box. They sent it to me to check out.

The box is a tasty sampler with a variety of the company’s cookies inside. The coolest feature is a reindeer-themed holiday card that has wild flower seeds embedded in it. You can write a note to someone on the card, and give them the gift box as a present. After they read your card, they can plant it in the ground, and it will grow into a little stand of wildflowers. That’s a pretty cool gift, and something that’s in line with Love + Chew’s mission, which centers around healthy eating and sustainability.

What’s Inside?

The gift box contains several of Love + Chew’s top flavors, including Chocolate Chia, Cherry Almond, and Banana Bread. Banana Bread is my personal favorite, and the cookies are tasty, chewy (as advertised), and provide a nice jolt of healthy energy to get you through long Covid days, a tough workout, or a big presentation.

Yes, technically, it’s no longer the holidays. But you can still get Love + Chew’s box on Amazon, and I still think it’s a great value if you want to try out their cookies, or send them to a friends. You can always save the cool seed card for next year, or give someone a strangely off-topic Valentine’s Day present. If you don’t want to get the full box, you can also find Love + Chew’s cookies in Whole Foods in the energy bar section.

This is a great local Bay Area company, and I hope you’ll join me in supporting them.

