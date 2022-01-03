The Mill on Brown is Nearly Complete

Thomas Smith/Gado Images

For months now, every time I’ve walked down Mount Diablo Road in downtown Lafayette, I’ve noticed a big housing development going up.

The Mill on Brown is one of several major housing projects in downtown Lafayette that are either planned or underway. A series of high-end condos on the West side of town kicked off the trend, and a wide variety of new housing options are coming to downtown soon.

The Mill on Brown is among these. The development consists of 13 “industrial modern townhouses” featuring faux brick facades and lots of exposed steel. Each is about 1800 square feet, with two bedrooms. Prices haven’t been announced yet, but they’re likely to be substantial, given the downtown location, proximity to BART, and rarity of new houses in the Bay Area.

According to the City of Lafayette, another townhouse development has been approved for a nearby location in downtown Lafayette. That development--the Samantha Townhomes--includes 12 new homes. It has been approved, but unlike the Mill on Brown, construction hasn't yet started.

The development was slated to finish construction in 2022. The exact timeframe for the development's 2022 launch was not immediate provided.

On a recent stop by the construction site, they indeed look nearly done, with the structures in place and work proceeding on the homes’ facades. I’d believe that the development will hit its 2022 opening timeframe.

Stay tuned for more here and on my blog as I keep an eye on the Mill on Brown.

Would you buy a townhouse in Lafayette? Let me know in the comments section.