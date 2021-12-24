Pleasant Hill, CA

A Culinary Photo Tour of Breakfast at Jack's Restaurant in Pleasant Hill

Thomas Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2RXh_0dVKjZ4L00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Question for Your: What's your favorite item to order at Jack's? Let me know in the comments.

I really love Jack's restaurant in Pleasant Hill, even though I've only been going there for a few months. As I've shared before, they have tasty, affordable, delicious options for breakfast, as well as any other meal of the day.

Still, I usually find myself going to Jack's for breakfast, and ordering in from Jack's via an app like Doordash for other meals. The restaurant is cavernous, with multiple indoor and outdoor spaces, so it's always easy to find a table if you go there in the morning.

What do I get? My favorite--and my personal staple meal there--are Jack's chocolate chip pancakes. They're decadent, tasty, and cheap, with a short stack costing under $8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WOvD_0dVKjZ4L00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

I usually accompany that with bacon, but also with one of Jack's Yukon gold hashbrowns. These are about the size of my head and are super tasty with some butter or salt on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMDc7_0dVKjZ4L00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Want something on the healthier side? Jack's has you covered there as well. They're pretty good about customizing orders, and you can get things like an eggwhite omelet, or a veggie omelet made with minimal butter and oil. You can also sub out the hash brown for something healthier, like a side of fruit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNxk6_0dVKjZ4L00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

I'm not usually drinking anything heavier than orange juice or an almondmilk latte at breakfast (one head's up: Jack's can't steam non-dairy milk, so they have to improvise on non-dairy lattes). But if you go later in the day, they've got an extensive selection of craft beers, most of which are served on tap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kgrc3_0dVKjZ4L00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

There's even an attached Tap Room, a bar area with high-top tables, and a livelier setting than the main restaurant dining room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6Vph_0dVKjZ4L00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Check Jack's out the new time you're craving breakfast in Pleasant Hill. Be prepared with your vaccine card, as Jack's checks them at the door consistently. Whether you want something healthy or something decadent, you won't be disappointed. And check out their family meals on Doordash if you ever need a quick, easy dinner for a bigger group at home.

Note: I bought these meals with my own money and this is not a sponsored review.

Thomas Smith is a food and travel photographer and writer based in Lafayette, California.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
breakfastpleasant hillfoodpancakesphoto essay

Comments / 7

Published by

Award-winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide. Pitches/news tips: tom@gadoimages.com

Lafayette, CA
35435 followers

More from Thomas Smith

San Jose, CA

Santana Row is Decked Out for the Holidays

The popular Santana Row shopping center in San Jose is totally decked out for the holidays. Festive trees, lights, wreaths and other holiday decorations are everywhere. There are even several large, illuminated animal sculptures, including a festive giraffe at one end of the row, and an elephant at the other.

Read full story
2 comments

High-End Perfumes Often Contain Whale Vomit

Credit: Peter Kaminski, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Many high-end perfumes use a special ingredient called ambergris. It adds a scent note of its own, but also helps other scents last longer and stay suspended in the air. This elusive ingredient is expensive, costing as much as $7,000 per pound. According to Insider, a group of fishermen once landed a 280-pound chunk of the stuff while out at sea. It netted them a cool $1.5 million (pun very much intended).

Read full story
9 comments

I Made Hanukkah Sufganiyot Donuts From This Bay Area Author’s Cookbook

Note: The author sent me a free copy of this cookbook to test. Hanukkah is a holiday celebrating an ancient miracle; when a small group of underdogs known as the Macabees took back the Jewish temple in Jerusalem from an occupying army in 165 BCE, legend has it that a tiny amount of unsoiled oil burned for eight days and eight nights until the temple could be restored and more oil produced. Each year, Jews around the world commemorate the miracle by lighting menorahs (these originally used olive oils), singing songs, and engaging in all manner of other celebrations.

Read full story
2 comments
Pleasant Hill, CA

How are towns and businesses around the Bay Area decorating for the holidays?

Pleasant Hill holiday treeOriginal photo by the author. Towns around the San Francisco Bay area are beginning to deck themselves out for the holiday season. Trees, lights, menorahs and other holiday displays were being installed over the last weeks of November leading to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Read full story

I used a new AI system from NVIDIA to create artificial photos of iconic Bay Area scenes

The company was one of the originators of Generative Adversarial Networks, the technology behind Internet sensation ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com as well as numerous more practical generative AI systems.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Will Broadway Plaza Bounce Back From Massive Alleged Theft In Time For the Holidays?

A massive and well-publicized retail theft at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek last week left many in the town shaken. As many as 80 robbers wearing dark clothing carrying pepper spray reportedly broke into the store, threatening and in some cases allegedly assaulting employees and making off with handbags and other valuables.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Who is To Blame for California's Record High Gas Prices?

If you filled up your tank in the Bay Area in the last few weeks, you've probably noticed something: a major pain in the pump. Gas prices have skyrocketed across the country, but here in the Bay Area, they are the highest in the USA.

Read full story
42 comments

Someone Is Putting Anti-Biden Stickers on Bay Area Gas Pumps

Fuel prices in the San Francisco Bay Area have reached historically high levels. With supply chain constraints, increased demand, and California's already high fuel taxes, gas prices in the Bay Area have risen as high as $5.85 per gallon at certain Bay Area fuel stations.

Read full story
88 comments
Hawaii State

Is Chick-Fil-A Coming to Hawaii?

It's an understatement that the American fried chicken chain Chick-Fil-A has a devoted fan base. People in America, and especially in the South, wait for the opening of new restaurants from the chain with bated breath.

Read full story
17 comments
San Francisco, CA

Will rain disrupt the Bay Area's Thanksgiving this year?

With many Thanksgiving gatherings moving outside during Covid-19, many in the Bay Area are probably wondering if it’s going to rain during the holiday. Although we badly need rain to help fight the drought, a big storm would probably be the fastest thing to ruin a Thanksgiving gathering--other than grumpy relatives having an overly-political dinner table conversation, of course.

Read full story
10 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Is Trader Joe's Coming to Williamsburg, Brooklyn?

Trader Joe's, the upscale supermarket chain, evokes tons of positive memories and experiences for many shoppers. The store does very little advertising, yet it has a devoted fan base on social media, many of whom love the chain's bespoke prepared food and playful, local options.

Read full story
5 comments

COIN Lets You Mine Cryptocurrencies by Driving Around

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been testing the COIN app, which allows you to “geomine” cryptocurrency just by driving around. Essentially, the app tracks your location and then lets you monetize that location data by allowing COIN to sell it on your behalf. In exchange, you get tiny bits of the app’s proprietary COIN cryptocurrency, which you can then exchange for XYO down the line.

Read full story
3 comments

A former East-Coaster Shares Tips for Driving Safely in Bay Area Rains

Bay Area drivers’ fearfulness about driving in the rain is exceeded only by their incompetence. It feels like every time there’s even a tiny drizzle here in the Bay Area, drivers go skidding off the roads left and right, causing all manner of delays and putting themselves and others at risk.

Read full story
2 comments
San Ramon, CA

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Strikes San Ramon, Moderate Shaking Felt, Light Damage Possible

On the morning of November 17, 2021 at approximately 11:45 AM, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck San Ramon, California. Initially, the earthquake was estimated to be a 4.1 magnitude, but this was later revised down to 3.8.

Read full story
7 comments

I am experimenting with the new BitClout blockchain social network

Bitclout is among the most successful companies in a new wave of apps collectively dubbed Web3. Bitclout functions like a social network. People can create accounts on the Bitclout platform and post textual updates, photos, videos and more, just like on a traditional social network such as Twitter. Unlike traditional social media apps, though, Bitclout is powered by the blockchain. Posts on the app flow from creators to users without the need for a centralized company sitting in the middle, running servers, policing content, and slurping up personal information.

Read full story
Moraga, CA

Moraga police request urgent help locating missing local man

On the evening of Wednesday, November 10th, 2021, the Moraga Police Department sent a missing person alert requesting urgent assistance in locating a missing local man. According to the alert, Asher Grinner, who is 44 years old, left his home on foot on Wednesday morning at around 9:30AM. As of approximately 5:30 pm, he had not been heard from since the morning, according to the police department.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Alley & Vine Gives Farm-to-Table a Whole New Meaning

Lots of restaurants in the Bay Area serve farm-to-table food. But Alley & Vine, a restaurant on Alameda Island, takes things one step further. Much of the produce and even the eggs served at the locally-owned restaurant aren’t just from any Bay Area farm — they come directly from the family farm of Alley & Vine co-founder Casey Hunt. With Hunt’s involvement, the restaurant isn’t just offering farm-to-table cuisine — it’s more like my-farm-to-your-table cuisine.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Downed Tree Limbs, Power Outages Possible During Tonight's Atmospheric River Storm

Two weeks ago, an "atmospheric river" brought absurd amounts of rain to the San Francisco Bay Area. October the 24th was the 4th wettest day ever in the region, and the wettest ever recorded during the month of October. Whether you chalk that up to an unusual weather event or the early impacts of climate change, it was quite an unusual day.

Read full story
1 comments
Pleasant Hill, CA

Free Halloween Donuts at Many Bay Area Krispy Kreme Locations

This Halloween, many Krispy Kreme donut locations in the Bay Area are participating in a nationwide promotion celebrating the holiday. As part of the promotion, anyone who comes to Krispy Kreme on October 31st, the day of Halloween, will receive a free donut.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy