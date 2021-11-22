Brooklyn, NY

Is Trader Joe's Coming to Williamsburg, Brooklyn?

Thomas Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMlaE_0d3s3n5V00
File photoThomas Smith/Gado Images

Trader Joe's, the upscale supermarket chain, evokes tons of positive memories and experiences for many shoppers. The store does very little advertising, yet it has a devoted fan base on social media, many of whom love the chain's bespoke prepared food and playful, local options.

Whenever a new Trader Joe's opens, people tend to get excited and to celebrate. If you live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and you love the Trader Joe's brand, I have good news for you (and a reason to celebrate even in advance of the holidays). According to an official announcement from Trader Joe's, a new supermarket is going to open soon in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

How soon? According to the announcement, the store is expected to open in 2021--perhaps even in time for some holiday food shopping. The announcement from Trader Joe's says that "Our Crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2021." That's a tight timeframe to open a new store, with only about a month left in the year, but Trader Joe's is known for working quickly, opening new stores in a matter of months.

Each Trader Joe's store has a theme and decorations connecting it to a local community, and the Williamsburg store will be no different. What mural will be on walls, and what aspects of the historic New York City district will be emphasized? That remains to be seen. Have any guesses? Feel free to share them in the comments and we'll discuss.

What is certain is the new Trader Joe's location. The new store will be at 200 Kent Avenue in Brooklyn. "We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Brooklyn" Trader Joe's said when announcing the location of the new store. That's the kind of playful announcement and wording for which the brand is known, with an emphasis on exploration and discovery, echoing the "Trader" concept in the brand's name.

According to New York YIMBY, the 200 Kent Avenue location is a newly re-developed building that was totally revamped in 2020. It's a dramatic setting, and the owners of the newly rebuild structure were likely looking for an anchor tenant as they develop new retail space. Trader Joe's likely fit the ticket perfectly, as the chain is known for attracting an up-scale, affluent audience of shoppers.

Later this year, the new store will open, if all goes to plan. Until then, Trader Joe's says to "check back for updates" on an official grand opening date.

What are you most looking forward to about the new TJ's in Williamsburg? Share your thoughts in the comments. Think more people need to read this story? Please share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
trader joesgrand openingcoming soonnew storesupermarket

Comments / 5

Published by

Award-winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide. Pitches/news tips: tom@gadoimages.com

Lafayette, CA
30452 followers

More from Thomas Smith

Pleasant Hill, CA

How are towns and businesses around the Bay Area decorating for the holidays?

Pleasant Hill holiday treeOriginal photo by the author. Towns around the San Francisco Bay area are beginning to deck themselves out for the holiday season. Trees, lights, menorahs and other holiday displays were being installed over the last weeks of November leading to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Read full story

I used a new AI system from NVIDIA to create artificial photos of iconic Bay Area scenes

The company was one of the originators of Generative Adversarial Networks, the technology behind Internet sensation ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com as well as numerous more practical generative AI systems.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Will Broadway Plaza Bounce Back From Massive Alleged Theft In Time For the Holidays?

A massive and well-publicized retail theft at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek last week left many in the town shaken. As many as 80 robbers wearing dark clothing carrying pepper spray reportedly broke into the store, threatening and in some cases allegedly assaulting employees and making off with handbags and other valuables.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

Who is To Blame for California's Record High Gas Prices?

If you filled up your tank in the Bay Area in the last few weeks, you've probably noticed something: a major pain in the pump. Gas prices have skyrocketed across the country, but here in the Bay Area, they are the highest in the USA.

Read full story
34 comments

Someone Is Putting Anti-Biden Stickers on Bay Area Gas Pumps

Fuel prices in the San Francisco Bay Area have reached historically high levels. With supply chain constraints, increased demand, and California's already high fuel taxes, gas prices in the Bay Area have risen as high as $5.85 per gallon at certain Bay Area fuel stations.

Read full story
88 comments
Hawaii State

Is Chick-Fil-A Coming to Hawaii?

It's an understatement that the American fried chicken chain Chick-Fil-A has a devoted fan base. People in America, and especially in the South, wait for the opening of new restaurants from the chain with bated breath.

Read full story
17 comments
San Francisco, CA

Will rain disrupt the Bay Area's Thanksgiving this year?

With many Thanksgiving gatherings moving outside during Covid-19, many in the Bay Area are probably wondering if it’s going to rain during the holiday. Although we badly need rain to help fight the drought, a big storm would probably be the fastest thing to ruin a Thanksgiving gathering--other than grumpy relatives having an overly-political dinner table conversation, of course.

Read full story
10 comments

COIN Lets You Mine Cryptocurrencies by Driving Around

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been testing the COIN app, which allows you to “geomine” cryptocurrency just by driving around. Essentially, the app tracks your location and then lets you monetize that location data by allowing COIN to sell it on your behalf. In exchange, you get tiny bits of the app’s proprietary COIN cryptocurrency, which you can then exchange for XYO down the line.

Read full story
3 comments

A former East-Coaster Shares Tips for Driving Safely in Bay Area Rains

Bay Area drivers’ fearfulness about driving in the rain is exceeded only by their incompetence. It feels like every time there’s even a tiny drizzle here in the Bay Area, drivers go skidding off the roads left and right, causing all manner of delays and putting themselves and others at risk.

Read full story
2 comments
San Ramon, CA

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Strikes San Ramon, Moderate Shaking Felt, Light Damage Possible

On the morning of November 17, 2021 at approximately 11:45 AM, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck San Ramon, California. Initially, the earthquake was estimated to be a 4.1 magnitude, but this was later revised down to 3.8.

Read full story
7 comments

I am experimenting with the new BitClout blockchain social network

Bitclout is among the most successful companies in a new wave of apps collectively dubbed Web3. Bitclout functions like a social network. People can create accounts on the Bitclout platform and post textual updates, photos, videos and more, just like on a traditional social network such as Twitter. Unlike traditional social media apps, though, Bitclout is powered by the blockchain. Posts on the app flow from creators to users without the need for a centralized company sitting in the middle, running servers, policing content, and slurping up personal information.

Read full story
Moraga, CA

Moraga police request urgent help locating missing local man

On the evening of Wednesday, November 10th, 2021, the Moraga Police Department sent a missing person alert requesting urgent assistance in locating a missing local man. According to the alert, Asher Grinner, who is 44 years old, left his home on foot on Wednesday morning at around 9:30AM. As of approximately 5:30 pm, he had not been heard from since the morning, according to the police department.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Alley & Vine Gives Farm-to-Table a Whole New Meaning

Lots of restaurants in the Bay Area serve farm-to-table food. But Alley & Vine, a restaurant on Alameda Island, takes things one step further. Much of the produce and even the eggs served at the locally-owned restaurant aren’t just from any Bay Area farm — they come directly from the family farm of Alley & Vine co-founder Casey Hunt. With Hunt’s involvement, the restaurant isn’t just offering farm-to-table cuisine — it’s more like my-farm-to-your-table cuisine.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Downed Tree Limbs, Power Outages Possible During Tonight's Atmospheric River Storm

Two weeks ago, an "atmospheric river" brought absurd amounts of rain to the San Francisco Bay Area. October the 24th was the 4th wettest day ever in the region, and the wettest ever recorded during the month of October. Whether you chalk that up to an unusual weather event or the early impacts of climate change, it was quite an unusual day.

Read full story
1 comments
Pleasant Hill, CA

Free Halloween Donuts at Many Bay Area Krispy Kreme Locations

This Halloween, many Krispy Kreme donut locations in the Bay Area are participating in a nationwide promotion celebrating the holiday. As part of the promotion, anyone who comes to Krispy Kreme on October 31st, the day of Halloween, will receive a free donut.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Is the Fifth ‘Rattiest’ City in America, But Los Angeles is Number Two

Lots of superlatives apply to San Francisco. It’s one of the most progressive cities in America, and also one of the most expensive. Some would say that SF and its neighbor Silicon Valley are the most innovative places in the world, or that we have the best climate in the United States. Yesterday, though, San Francisco picked up another, more dubious superlative: the fifth rattiest city in America.

Read full story
25 comments

When to make investments, where to seek advice, and mistakes to avoid for small businesses

As the Great Resignation ramps up, millions of Americans are quitting their jobs to find better work or strike out on their own. According to Harvard Business Review, over 4 million people quit their jobs in July of 2021 alone.

Read full story
1 comments

Thinking about sleep incorrectly is hurting the actual quality of your sleep

When most people think about sleep, they treat it like a simple subtraction problem. “I went to bed at 10 p.m. and woke up at 6 a.m.,” the normal thinking goes, “Eight hours passed between my bedtime and wake time, so that means I got eight hours of sleep! I’m solid!”

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Rafael’s Flannery Beef Will Ship Some of the World’s Best Steaks Right to Your Door

For three generations now, the Bay Area’s Flannery family has had one singular mission: bring the world the best steaks imaginable. The family originally got into the meat business when patriarch Bryan Flannery Sr. launched Bryan’s Quality Meats, a butcher’s shop originally located in San Francisco’s legendary Grant Market, in 1963.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy