Local Kitchens is donating a portion of today's sales to a local preschool

Original photo by the author

Local Kitchens in Lafayette, California keeps growing, adding well-known San Francisco restaurants like Oren's Hummus, Wise Sons, Senor Sisig, Proposition Chicken, and many more to its menu. The Lafayette micro food hall is also known for giving back to the local community.

To advance that mission, today and tomorrow (October 15th and 16th) Local Kitchens is donating 15% of their revenue from qualifying food orders to Gan Ilan, a local Lafayette preschool.

To help out and support the school while scoring some tasty food from Local Kitchens, customers can enter the code "GANILAN15" on the Local Kitchens website during the checkout process. Make sure to select the Lafayette location, as Local Kitchens has a few branches throughout the Bay Area.

What should you order from Local Kitchens? The great news is that the Lafayette restaurant offers meals at all times of the day. If you're looking for breakfast, check out their delicious breakfast sandwiches from Bacon Bacon, or a loaded breakfast bowl that features guacamole, eggs, and more on a bed of french fries. If you don't eat bacon, you can always omit it and still have a great sandwich.

Looking for lunch? I love ordering a pastrami sandwich or Reuben from Wise Sons via Local Kitchens, and Proposition Chickens' fried chicken sandwich is delicious, too. If you're hunting for something on the healthier side, check out a hummus bowl from Oren's Hummus or a salad from Mixt, both of which are available via Local Kitchens.

For dinner, there are a ton of great options too. Just two weeks ago, Local Kitchens launched a new partnership with the Melt in order to feature their foods here in Lafayette. If you haven't tried their food already, check out their mac and cheese or fancy grilled cheese sandwiches. For a different direction, Local Kitchens also offers yummy Indian street food from Curry Up Now. It's super filling, so a few orders are enough to feed a hungry family for dinner.

Again, I rarely need an excuse to order from Local Kitchens. But the fact that Local Kitchens is partnering and making donations in the local community is a great reason to try them out if you haven't ordered from there before. Gan Ilan was founded in 1999, and is a non-profit preschool affiliated with Temple Isaiah where "children learn through active exploration and interaction with adults, with other children, and with the environment around them," according to the school's website. (I'm a member of the school community).

If you want to join Local Kitchens in helping out while ordering breakfast, lunch, dinner or all three, head to https://order.localkitchens.com/store/lafayette/popular and again, make sure to enter "GANILAN15" in the section labeled "Enter Promo Code" when you check out.

Kudos to Local Kitchens for bringing tasty, innovative eats to Lafayette, and for giving back to our local community.