Berkeley, CA

Central San Is Looking for Covid-19 in Your Poop

Thomas Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pj8t9_0bdXpMzT00
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

With expanded testing around the region, plenty of people are looking for Covid-19 in the Bay Area’s residents. But one local agency is looking for the virus in an unexpected place: their poop.

According to a recent issue of the agency’s Pipeline newsletter, the Central Contra Costa Sanitary District, which locals call Central San, has implemented a program to scan for Covid-19 in wastewater at “strategic” locations throughout the agency’s 145-square-mile service area, which covers many communities in the East Bay. In the agency’s words, “Across the country, researchers and public health officials are looking to wastewater as a means to track and combat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

The CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWWSS) page has more details on how the process works: Nature calls. You answer. The result is “human fecal waste” (read: poop), which travels through sewer pipes from your home to a treatment plant, joining with waste from others in your community. Either along the sewer’s route or at a treatment plant, a technician takes a sample of the flowing waste, which is tested for SARS-CoV-2. (Infected people shed the virus in their “fecal matter,” the CDC says).

The amount of virus present in each scoop of waste “can provide information on changes in total SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community.” If viral loads are high, that means the virus might be actively spreading in the community, and officials can consider imposing restrictions or taking other preventative measures. If they’re low, officials can potentially breathe easier and let up on restrictions. By taking samples at different points in the sewage flow, agencies can obtain “data at the sub-county level”, tracking relative levels of infection in different cities, or even different neighborhoods.

Locally, Central San says it is working with Stanford University and “collecting samples from different parts of our treatment processes to look for SARS-CoV-2 RNA, the genetic material of the virus.” The agency also says that it’s using a “state-of-the-art computer model and mapping tools to identify strategic sampling locations” in order to “track concentrations of the virus in different parts of our community.” This is harder than it sounds. Central San says that it has 36,000 “maintenance holes” throughout its system, so choosing the right ones from which to yank samples of waste is no easy task.

Wastewater surveillance is nothing new — according to the journal Nature, it’s been used for decades to look for diseases like polio. But advances in genetic sequencing combined with the global scale of the Covid-19 pandemic has made it an increasingly valuable viral surveillance tool, both here in the Bay Area and nationwide. It’s especially useful, the CDC says, for tracking “data for communities where timely COVID-19 clinical testing is underutilized or unavailable.” Even if people in a given community aren’t able to get tested as frequently as they should, their daily (ahem) ‘contributions to science’ can provide valuable data on how the virus is spreading.

Looking towards the future, Central San says that it’s “collaborating with other researchers, wastewater agencies, and public health agencies across the Bay Area as part of a COVID-19 wastewater working group led by UC Berkeley.” Cal is even considering setting up a special lab dedicated to wastewater surveillance. The Bay Area is on the cutting edge of many things in science and technology.

There’s no reason we shouldn’t be a leading force in viral poop testing, too.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Thomas Smith is an award winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide.

Lafayette, CA
2811 followers

More from Thomas Smith

Lafayette, CA

Sideboard is the restaurant your grandma would start if she was a hipster

When you sit down to eat in a restaurant, you expect a certain level of uniformity — hopefully not in the food, but certainly in the décor. In most cases, each table is pretty much like every other. Maybe the restaurant has invested in pricey Riedel glassware (and is trusting you not to drop it), or maybe they assert their fanciness by giving you a large number of tiny spoons to accompany your various courses. You’re unlikely, though, to get a 1980s-era ceramic dinner plate, while your dining companion gets an ornate piece of fine china.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

4 Bay Area Beaches to Visit For National Beach Day

Yesterday was National Beach Day. Granted, the Bay Area doesn’t have the beautiful, azure waters of Hawaii or even the warm-ish, star-studded, sun-kissed sand of Southern California. But what our beaches lack in climate or culture, they more than make up for in rugged, natural beauty.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Four Things to Do While Stuck in Bay Area Traffic

With more offices opening up in person and people commuting more, the San Francisco Bay Area's legendary traffic is slowly coming back. Whereas in mid-2020 it might take only 30 minutes to get from the East Bay to San Francisco proper, it can now take more than an hour and a half during the morning rush.

Read full story
Moraga, CA

Great beer and a trendy vibe at Canyon Club brewery, which wants to be Moraga's Third Place

Plenty of adjectives come to mind when describing Moraga, California, a small hamlet nestled in the rolling hills of the East Bay and surrounded on three sides by parkland: “beautiful,” “pastoral,” perhaps even “sleepy.” Now, thanks to Canyon Club Brewery, Moraga has picked up another adjective — “trendy.”

Read full story
1 comments
Pleasant Hill, CA

Haya Ramen Offers Light, Kid-Friendly Ramen in Pleasant Hill

Looking for ramen in the Pleasant Hill, California area? If you’re in downtown Pleasant Hill, you’ll find mostly chain restaurants, and not too many ramen options. One place which offers the soup is Haya Ramen, located on Crescent Drive in the downtown area.

Read full story
1 comments
Lafayette, CA

Air Quality Degrades Across Lamorinda on Friday Morning, When Will the Smoke Stop?

On Friday morning, air quality across the East Bay, including much of the Lamorinda area and Lafayette, California, degraded considerably, reaching unhealthy levels. According to air monitoring website Purple Air, the Air Quality Index in Lafayette, California reached 175, a level which is considered "unhealthy."

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

How I Brought a Shattered, Century-Old Photo of San Francisco Back to Life

I’m a professional photographer, which means I get to spend a lot of time taking photos around the Bay Area. But I’m also the co-founder of a photo agency devoted to helping small archives and collectors restore, digitize and share their visual history.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Five Beautiful Scenic Spots in the Bay Area

The Bay Area is full of everyday beauty. Redwood trees, wildlife, and the constant presence of the Bay and landmarks like Mount Diablo make this a uniquely beautiful place to live.

Read full story
Lafayette, CA

Alert: Air quality in Lamorinda is unhealthy for sensitive groups right now

Original photo courtesy the author. Air quality in Lamorinda is currently “Unhealthy for sensitive groups”, according to data from air monitoring website Purple Air. A sensor in downtown Lafayette was reading an Air Quality Index (AQI) of around 110 for PM2.5 particulates as of noon. Other areas in Lamorinda were as high as 130, which begins to approach a level deemed Unhealthy for the general population.

Read full story

3 Hard Truths About the Creator Economy

The creator economy is steadily gaining steam, with platforms from Substack to BitClout to Quora scrambling to retain the best content creators, and often offering them huge incentives. As Alex Kantrowitz recently pointed out in OneZero, it’s a fantastic time to be a talented creator. Platforms are finally seeing the value of creators' content, and they can’t get enough of it.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

4 Great Places to Get Pepperoni Pizza in the Bay Area

It’s official: the San Francisco Bay Area has some of the most expensive pepperoni pizza in America. That’s according to the results of a study by financial literacy company Expensify, which looked at the average price of pizza and the density of pizzerias across the United States in order to develop a comprehensive Pizza Index. The average price of a pepperoni pizza in San Francisco proper was $11.67, according to the company. In food-obsessed Berkeley, that price was $12.09. Only Eugene, Oregon topped the Bay Area on pepperoni pizza pricing.

Read full story
2 comments
Lafayette, CA

Antivax Protests Return to El Curtola Overpass

Drivers who happened to look up into the sky in the vicinity of Lafayette’s El Curtola overpass while traveling down Highway 24 for their evening commute would be forgiven for wondering what was going on up there. Last week, the bridge was adorned with a motley (though admittedly colorful) collection of staunchly conservative signs and slogans.

Read full story
3 comments
Lafayette, CA

Lafayette's Local Kitchens Offers Free $10 to New Customers, Features Foods from 8 San Francisco Restaurants

In an attempt to lure in new customers, distributed digital kitchen service Local Kitchens is offering new customers who place orders directly through the company’s website a generous deal--$10 off their first order.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Vaccination or Weekly Testing Mandatory at West Contra Costa Schools, as District Reopens 100% In-Person

The West Contra Costa Unified School district announced via a tweet and a post to the district website late Wednesday evening that schools would reopen 100% in person this fall, but that vaccination against Covid-19 or weekly Covid-19 tests would be required for all students and staff members.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

3 Ways to Fight the Bay Area's Deadly Wildfire Smoke

Last week, it rolled in for the first time this season. Wildfire smoke--mainly from the wildly destructive Dixie Fire in Northern California--blanketed parts of the East Bay and South Bay. Although San Francisco itself was largely spared, air quality degraded quickly in East Bay cities including Lafayette and Pleasant Hill, often reaching unhealthy levels.

Read full story
2 comments

Newsom is Making a Fatal Error In How He's Fighting The Recall Election

Earlier this year, and despite the challenges of gathering signatures during the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of Californians successfully gathered the signatures required to force a recall election for governor Gavin Newsom. The election will be held on September 14, 2021, and will cost Californian taxpayers an estimated $276 million.

Read full story
3 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Smoke Plume Chokes East Bay, Makes Air Unhealthy, National Weather Service Predicts When Smoke Will Stop

On Friday, a major plume of wildfire smoke drifted into Eastern Contra Costa County, choking the area with unhealthy air quality. It was the first major air quality event of the 2021 fire season, which has arrived unseasonably early. Plumes have not reached the Bay Area until November or later in previous seasons.

Read full story
California State

Pain in the Pump, Why Are CA Gas Prices So High And When Will the Pain Stop?

If you’ve gone to the pump to fill up your car lately in California, and especially in the San Francisco Bay Area, you may have noticed extremely high gas prices. I gathered data on gas prices from several gas stations around the Bay Area in early July, 2021. Prices in the Bay Area were as high as $4.23 per gallon at the stations I visited. In San Francisco proper, the prices can easily exceed $5 per gallon. When I went to fill up with 16 gallons of fuel during a recent stop, the price of the fillup was $68.

Read full story
45 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Walk With Me On the Contra Costa Canal Trail, a Practical Whole-Access Trail With a Weird Sort of Semi-Industrial Beauty

The East Bay is famous for its trails, with a sprawling network of paved and off-road paths which connect many of the region’s bigger towns, as well as parks and other attractions. For sheer usefulness--as well as a weird kind of semi-industrial beauty--few of them beat the Contra Costa Canal Trail.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy