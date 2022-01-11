Book Review: Effect of the Global Pandemic on Economies

Thomas Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lo8su_0dirLZzl00
World War III CoronaSam Swapn

"This is a health crisis and an economic crisis. It is a crisis of inequality and a crisis of trade."

The virus outbreak, Covid-19, reveals that infectious diseases spread easily due to open economies and easily threaten nations and destabilize the world economies. Previous infections such as Black Death, SARS, Influenza H1N1, and Swine Flu had caused similar economic impacts worldwide. Covid-19 is more contagious, and its ability to sustain and control has appeared to be more challenging for the states. It is considered more contagious than influenza and swine flu as it transmits between people easily. This widespread infective virus has caused millions of tragic deaths and damage to the economy. It is estimated that the impact of COVID-19 is $ 10 Trillion, the largest economic shock the world has experienced in decades. The severe economic crisis has led to 200 million people in extreme poverty. Moreover, emerging markets and developing countries face challenges to strengthen their economy and achieve sustainable development.

The deep recessions triggered by the pandemic are expected to leave lasting scars globally; the book World War III Corona, written by Dr. Sam-Swapn Sinha, a California-based professor, coach, and entrepreneur, explains the greatest issue of our time and its impact on the economies. The book delves deep into the virus's economic, social, and geopolitical implications that eventually created a global recession, causing skyrocketing death tolls and crushing the international economy and trade.

Impact on Economy and Financial Markets

With an increase in a global pandemic, employers and employees have started worrying about their businesses and jobs. Investors are concerned about their money invested in companies. Consequently, the economies around the world have experienced an economic decline like the great depression of the 1930s. Emerging market and developing economies have suffered huge losses such as weak health care systems, loss of trade and tourism, subtle capital flows, and tight financial conditions amid mounting debt. Trade and exports of industrial commodities have slowed down.

Moreover, an unprecedented collapse in oil demand and a crash in oil prices have been observed. As a result, demand for metals and transport-related commodities such as rubber and platinum used for vehicle parts has also dropped. At the same time, agriculture markets are also affected globally due to trade restrictions and supply chain disruptions. Consequently, it has raised food security issues as well.

Corporate bond markets and money market funds also experienced acute stress. The financial markets rebounded quickly. Still, these patterns led many to wonder about a possible disconnection between financial markets and the real economy. Most companies already have business continuity plans, but they are not fully addressing them due to the fast-moving and unknown variables of the virus that continues to pose challenges for the business to survive. Communication is a key part of effective crisis management. For banks and capital markets firms, this is heightened as trust and reputation are integral to what they offer to the clients.

Moreover, clients, whether retail, commercial, corporate, or institutional, want reassurance that their financial institutions are strong and stable. Similarly, the management of the company desire to know that boards are engaged, capital and liquidity standards are appropriate, and risk management is effective. Finally, employees need to know about their safety and how their jobs may change.

To prevent global pandemics, the business and financial markets are practicing the prevention strategies such as following COVID-19 SOPs; wearing masks, hand washing, and maintaining social distance. However, following SOP leads to a decline in daily business, especially in the informal retail and wholesale markets, thus leading to numerous business closures and unprecedented job losses.

The book World War III Corona provides a practical approach to dealing with the challenges, allowing the leaders to understand what direction they are heading in and how to plan and calculate future risks.

"Around the world, there is a growing global consensus that we must think boldly. This is our chance to build back societies that are fairer and economics that are more resilient. "As we are called to meet the challenges and the opportunities of this pandemic, we have a chance to build something new. So, let's build it together."

How Can Economies Flourish After Pandemic

Dr. Sinha has done an admirable job in giving helpful suggestions to deal with the Corona crisis. The book attempts to provide an answer by illustrating some positive strategies to meet global crisis management Governments are actively managing outbreaks, aiming to return to normalcy. Economic recovery is central to their forward-looking agenda.

  • Companies should communicate regularly and honestly with their clients to update their approach. Let the clients know how the company addresses the risks and crises and takes initiatives to maintain capital levels, appropriate review, supervision, and surveillance, and protect cyber security.
  • Increasing investment by providing direct capital injections through investments, loans, and grants. Injecting capital into the banking system to spur investment and improve public-private partnership structures.
  • Encouraging innovation by developing industries, academia, design, and development agencies. Moreover, facilitate upskilling and reskilling programs to enhance managerial skills, digital and industry expertise.
  • Nations need to deepen cooperation with different parts of the world. This gives them a global vision and develops the ability to look for the opportunities, advantages, and challenges being renewed around the world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Corona# Book# Pandemic# Economy

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a digital marketing consultant with a penchant for reading, traveling, and cooking.

San Francisco, CA
32 followers

More from Thomas Hill

Resistance to Change - Survival During the Pandemic

The devastating impact of this global pandemic Covid-19 has forced the companies to move into an innovation mindset and disrupted their long-lasting, tested business models. When Fortune 500 companies cannot change, they could become vulnerable. Of the 500 companies from Fortune's 1955 list, only 60 survived during this pandemic. So, the question ponders in our minds: how can companies gain potential future profits?

Read full story
4 comments

Book Review: Join the Christmas Festivities - Sing 'n' Play Your Favorite Holiday Songs

Renée Bermúdez, a skilled pianist, historical musicologist, and founder of MusArt, has released her book just in time for Christmas this year. This fantastic collection of holiday songs comes with instructions to play the piano and sing along.

Read full story

Book Review: Sing 'n' Play makes it easy to play the piano and sing along

Anyone serious about music would want to learn to play piano and playing songs on the keyboard can be the initial step towards a music career. Renée Bermúdez has written Sing ‘n’ Play with the same perspective. If you are a dedicated and focused yet impatient learner, then Sing ‘n’ Play is just the right music book for you. While some beginner piano guides will frustrate you for their slow pace, this particular book will help the players jump right into piano playing. As a result, anyone can start playing the songs on the piano like a pro without worrying about the complex knowledge of music notes and other intricacies.

Read full story

The Gnomes are at it again! Stories are heard far and wide, loud and clear

The diligent writers and marketers at the Gnome Book Writing experienced a huge influx of aspiring authors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Book sales soared throughout the world as people were bound at home with fewer distractions and bookstores so out of reach.

Read full story

Oil Infusions: Design, Functionality, and Flavor

There is a lot going on in the food world! Especially after years of quarantine cooking, people are finding new ingredients and tools to experiment with for a “restaurant-at-home” experience. Creating something new is now the norm, which brought oil infusion from the back-of-house of restaurants into homes everywhere. Different cuisines have various elements that work together in perfect harmony to create the most suitable flavor profile; all cultures have some history of infused staples. Most people infuse things one way or another, but when taken in the cooking context, there is always a fear of creating a mess or destroying expensive ingredients by failing to control temperature. Christina Bellman of LĒVO Oil Infusion, Inc. developed a kitchen appliance to tackle these fears and make infusion accessible to homeowners and amateurs.

Read full story

Ceilings to Withstand the Test of Time

Roofing is an important part of any building or house, regardless of its built or design. It does not simply improve the aesthetics of your house but helps protect it from various elements, especially weather effects such as rain, snow, wind, and hail. It is one of the most essential elements to withstand seasonal stress. Let us look at how roofing does wonders for your home and how you can improve it.

Read full story

The Nicole Ellis Way of Pet Care

It is necessary to understand the importance of knowing what your pet wants. People often get confused when it comes to the basic needs and training of their fur babies. Even though dogs might seem similar in their behavioral characteristics, it is vital to realize that canines have different cognitive abilities. This is what celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis focuses on, enabling people to have a better understanding of their pets.

Read full story

Upgrade Your Living Space: Is every House, a Home?

Not every house you live in can be called a ‘home’. With the housing industry booming, new houses are being constructed regularly. Of course, you can choose any place to live in, but most of these houses are simply empty husks that lack your creativity and personal touch. In addition, most of the designs of these houses lack the aesthetic sense, which eventually kills the room for improvement.

Read full story

More Bang for Your Buck

How you can set you up with your dream roof without cleaning out your piggybank. The housing market of the USA is in shambles. Property rates are at an all-time high and it doesn’t look like things will be improving any time soon. Not only is it extremely expensive to own a home, renovating it is another matter entirely. Doesn’t matter where you look, you see prices that turn you white. That’s not the case everywhere as some companies, such as GS Exterior Experts, provide all the high-quality services you expect only at a fraction of the cost.

Read full story

From glass to stone and everything in between - Guide to a perfect home design

Renovating your own home is truly an exciting thing. It’s a great opportunity for self-expression but sometimes, the myriad of options available can truly overwhelm new homeowners. Architecture is a constantly evolving field and new materials and new designs are used and cast aside almost every single day. This is why most modern housing takes the safer route and focuses on cheap houses that are uninspiring in most respects. If you’re particularly daring and want to go against the grain and build the house of your dreams, then we are here to guide you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy