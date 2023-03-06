Christopher Nolan's Nifty Film Techniques

Christopher Nolan Photo by NME.com

Mostly, Christopher Nolan is notorious for using his signature non-linear storytelling, where he introduces the plot of a film out of sequence. By telling a story such as this, Nolan can make an intriguing narrative, presenting particular parts of the story which initially don't make sense if viewed on their own. But this generates comedy as Nolan makes the audience want to understand what's led up to this kind of monumental moment. During Memento, Nolan switches involving shooting black and white and in color, revealing the scenes shrouded in a chronological arrangement in white and black and the ones that are moving backwards in the narrative in color. For the plot, here's a detailed analysis of Memento.

The movie eventually ends bang in the center of this narrative as both the colored and black and white scenes come to a stage of balance. This technique is accustomed to a lesser level in movies like the Dark Knight Rises and Batman Begins, where essential scenes in earlier parts of the narrative are displayed later in the film and also vice versa. Nolan's expert use of non-linear storytelling assists the storyline of his movies to pack more of a punch.

Besides showing the storyline in an unorthodox fashion, Nolan has strayed from the normal Hollywood way of utilizing specific effects in every manner possible. In The Prestige, the film starts out with two magicians competing to make the best magic trick but leads to a twist because the kingdom of quantum mechanics is explored once Hugh Jackman's character finds Nikola Tesla to earn a machine which could replicate physiological matter. The Prestige is explained with two theories - the device is real, or it is not; this debate has been on for decades now.

In Inception, a scene where Joseph Gordon-Levitt's personality is fighting a goon in a dream world sees the two characters move at each other in a whirlpool hallway. Nolan did the unthinkable and filmed the whole shot utilizing practical effects despite the fact that most directors wouldn't even try such a spectacle, let alone use CGI. Employing a huge centrifuge, he shot the scene with the celebrities acting within a rotating hallway. Filming in this fashion added an excess degree of realism to the scene. Gordon-Levitt said he loved it and that there's "no substitute for actual human power and performance"

Something which is scenic is quite difficult to simulate via CGI. Therefore, in Interstellar, Nolan's choice to shoot the scenes in amazing locations provided an exceptional sense of credibility, one the celebrities fed off. Similarly, in Dunkirk, Nolan utilizes cinematography and practical effects to his benefit in an effort to communicate a persuasive experience of warfare.

Nolan's usage of practical effects leads to subtle nuances in his movies that are impossible to create otherwise. Take, for instance, in Dunkirk, the spectacle that sees bombs falling in a line approaching a fallen protagonist has been filmed almost entirely with no effects. From sand falling in between the palms of the actor in the foreground to the vibration of the camera add to a feeling of realism that's lacking in several action movies.

Moreover, the wide-angle shots of these calm blue waters and also the pristine French shores exude a feeling of fictitious placidity, one that is finally destroyed by the frightening sights and sounds of machine guns and bombs. Coupled with Hans Zimmer's nearly blood-curdling score, the technical results and cinematography present a very tense and suspenseful movie, one which immerses its audiences in a world at war.

We hope to see Nolan constantly break the frontier of filmmaking with realistic measures to create fantastic visuals. CGI is great and has resulted in amazing innovations, but the world without CGI needs a lot more creative thinking and the outcome is far more compelling.