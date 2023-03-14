"El Salvador Imprisons Gang Members for Thousands of Years in Ongoing Crackdown"

inmates belonging to the MS-13 and 18 gangs Photo by Metro/Salvadorean Presidency/AFP via Getty

A notorious gang member from El Salvador, Wilmer Segovia, has been sentenced to a whopping 1,310 years in jail for his involvement in 33 murders, nine plots to commit murder, and several other criminal activities. Segovia was a member of the Shulton cell of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13, which is infamous for its heinous crimes in El Salvador. Another cell member, Miguel Ángel Portillo, was sentenced to 945 years in jail for his involvement in 22 homicides, four propositions to commit murder, an attempted homicide, and extortion.

The Salvadoran attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, announced the sentences and stated that gang members who have caused so much pain and suffering to Salvadoran citizens will not be released from prison until they have paid for every one of their crimes. The MS-13 gang is so feared in El Salvador that, in 2015, it was left to run its own prison, with guards only patrolling the outside. The tattoos of its members tell the stories of the crimes they have committed and the loved ones they have lost during their time in the gang.

Despite the high number of gang members in jail, there are still believed to be around 2,500 MS-13 members locked up in El Salvador. A few weeks ago, it was announced that thousands of gang members would be transferred to a new "mega jail" in El Salvador. The ongoing crackdown on crime has sent the prison population skyrocketing, but President Nayib Bukele stated that their new home means "they won't be able to do any more harm to the population." Around 2,000 gang members were moved to the 40,000-capacity facility, now considered to be the largest in the Americas. In a video posted by Bukele, prisoners stripped down to white shorts, with their heads shaved, were seen running through the new prison into cells.

In March last year, the Salvadoran government declared a state of emergency to combat gang operations in the Central American country. The controversial move, approved after a wave of murders attributed to criminal gangs, temporarily suspended some constitutional protections in El Salvador. This led to harsher sentences being handed down to convicted gang members and criticism from human rights organisations as a result. Since the state of emergency was introduced, the authorities have reportedly arrested over 64,000 suspected gang members. However, Juan Pappier, acting deputy director of the American Division of Human Rights Watch, said that El Salvador was going through an "authoritarian debacle" that would only be surpassed by a coup.

The MS-13 gang is a transnational criminal organisation that originated in Los Angeles, California, in the 1980s. It was initially formed by Salvadoran immigrants and has since spread to other parts of Central America, Mexico, and the United States. The gang is known for its involvement in drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms trafficking, extortion, and other violent crimes. In El Salvador, it has been responsible for a large number of homicides, kidnappings, and other criminal activities, and is considered one of the most dangerous gangs in the country.

The rise of the MS-13 gang can be attributed to a variety of factors, including poverty, unemployment, social exclusion, and the breakdown of the family unit. Salvadoran civil society and the government have made several attempts to combat gang violence in the country, but the situation remains dire. Many young Salvadorans, especially those living in poor and violent neighbourhoods, continue to be lured into gangs as a way to find protection and a sense of belonging.

The Salvadoran government has tried various strategies to tackle gang violence, including law enforcement, social programs, and dialogue with gang leaders. In recent years, the government has taken a harder line on gang activity, imposing harsher sentences and declaring a state of emergency to combat the gangs. The state of emergency allowed authorities to detain suspected gang members without charge for up to 72 hours and suspend certain constitutional protections. While the crackdown has led to a decrease in homicides, it has also been criticized for violating human rights and failing to address the root causes of gang violence, such as poverty, lack of education, and a lack of opportunities for young people. Some critics argue that the government's approach has only further marginalized young people and perpetuated a cycle of violence and poverty in the country.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/gang-member-guilty-of-33-murders-sentenced-to-1-310-years-in-jail/ar-AA18CldL?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=6bde6cbb3d254cf58aa4996e7496aed4&ei=34