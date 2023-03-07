"Eric Eremita: From Love It or List It to His Own TV Show"

Eric Eremitas working hard Photo by ERIC EREMITA/INSTAGRAM

Eric Eremita: The General Contractor Turned TV Personality

Eric Eremita, a lifelong New Yorker, has been working as a general contractor for over 30 years. His passion for construction and home renovation led him to become a successful TV personality, with his appearances on HGTV's Love It or List It and Brother vs. Brother. Despite leaving Love It or List It in 2019, Eric's net worth remains impressive, estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, according to multiple reports.

Eric's Journey to Fame

Eric's first brush with fame on HGTV came during his time on Brother vs. Brother as a member of Drew Scott's team in 2014. He credits the competition show for being the first step in launching his successful career. "I went to seven weeks, I was at the finale, and I became runner-up," Eric shared with Distractify in September 2022. "But I also won because right after that, I was chosen as a general contractor for HGTV's Love It or List It."

Eric's Contributions to Love It or List It

Eric debuted on Love It or List It during its sixth season and worked alongside hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin, providing his expertise as a general contractor. Eric proved to be a huge asset to the Love It or List It team, with his impressive knowledge of construction and his ability to work under pressure. However, Eric announced his departure from the show in 2019, stating, "I always wanted my own show, to be very honest with you." The TV personality had his sights set on launching his own renovation show.

Eric's Pursuit of a New TV Venture

Eric is still working hard to make the dream of having his own renovation show come true. He and his friend Conrad Layton developed a show called Homeboys and are hoping it gets picked up by a major network. In a clip shared on TikTok in March 2023, Eric gave fans a glimpse of his concept for Homeboys, writing in the caption, "It's inspirational, part educational, and it's loaded with pop culture. Not to mention funny and loaded with feel-good moments with a giving-back element as well."

Eric's Other Ventures

Aside from his pursuit of a new TV venture, Eric also started his own clothing line. Additionally, he is a devoted father to his three children, Mia, Eric Jr., and Evan, whom he shares with his wife, Joanne. Eric's family served as his support system when he battled COVID-19 in April 2020, which left him fighting for his life on a ventilator for two weeks. "It puts the bigger picture in perspective, and what's important to you in life and what's not," Eric shared with People in May 2020, discussing what he learned from his COVID-19 experience. "Don't sweat the small stuff, you know? It's not worth it."

Eric's Impact on the Industry

Eric's contribution to the home renovation industry has been significant, with his impressive knowledge of construction and his ability to bring his ideas to life. His departure from Love It or List It was a loss to the show, but his impact on the industry remains significant. As Eric continues to work hard on making his dream of having his own renovation show come true, fans of Eric Eremita can look forward to seeing what new ventures he has in store for the future.

In conclusion, Eric Eremita's journey from being a general contractor to becoming a successful TV personality is a testament to his hard work and dedication. His contributions to HGTV's Love It or List It may be a thing of the past, but his impressive net worth and his pursuit of new ventures reflect his successful career as a general.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/see-love-list-alum-eric-155947430.html