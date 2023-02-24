Good Samaritan Chases Down Drunk Driver in Shocking Video After Fatal Accident

Molina trying to make a run for it, fleeing the scene Photo by Lake Worth Police department

A tragic incident occurred in Texas that left one police officer dead and his family severely injured. The reason behind this accident was a drunk driver, who was identified as Dylan Molina. The horrific incident was captured on video and it showed how a Good Samaritan chased down Molina, who was trying to escape the scene after causing the accident.

In the video, it can be seen that Molina had been served 16 shots of alcohol before he got into a rental Jeep. He then ran a red light and slammed into the car that off-duty police officer Alex Cervantes and his family were traveling in. Unfortunately, Cervantes died at the scene, and his wife and two sons were badly injured.

The video then shows a man named Justin Gonzalez chasing after Molina as he tried to flee. Gonzalez was determined not to let Molina get away with what he had done. "You stay right there, motherfer! You see what you did?! You fing killed somebody, you motherf***er!" yelled Gonzalez, as he held onto Molina, preventing him from escaping.

The video then shows Molina pacing around the scene of the accident while others are calling the police and trying to break into the car he hit head-on. After several seconds of pacing, Molina makes a break for it, running as a bystander records the entire situation.

In an interview with FOX 4 Dallas, Gonzalez said that his adrenaline kicked in and he knew what he had to do after witnessing the wreckage. "I wanted him down. I wanted him done with. I wanted the cops to be there to get him," the man told the local outlet. The video then shows Gonzalez running after Molina, eventually pinning him to the ground and screaming profanities at the drunk driver.

While speaking with the outlet about the shocking video, Gonzalez offered up an apology for repeatedly using the f-word. "I'd like to apologize for my language I was using," he said. "At that time, I just blacked out. I had the father instincts, the dad instincts. Because two seconds later, it would've been my car," Gonzalez continued.

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating consequences it can have. It also highlights the importance of Good Samaritans who step in to help when they witness something wrong. Justin Gonzalez is a hero who showed bravery and courage in the face of a horrific situation. He was willing to put himself in harm's way to prevent a dangerous criminal from escaping justice.

The video footage is a sobering reminder that drunk driving is a serious problem that affects many innocent people every day. It also shows how important it is to hold those who engage in this behavior accountable for their actions. The footage can serve as evidence in a court of law and help to bring justice to those who have been wronged.

In conclusion, the tragic incident that occurred in Texas is a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating impact it can have. It also highlights the importance of Good Samaritans who step in to help in times of need. Justin Gonzalez is a hero who demonstrated bravery and courage, and his actions have helped to prevent a dangerous criminal from escaping justice. The video footage serves as a sobering reminder of the consequences of drunk driving and the importance of holding those who engage in this behavior accountable for their actions.

