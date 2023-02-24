"California Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Tobacco Sales to Those Born After 2007"

California, Sacramento state capital Photo by Andre m

California Lawmakers Propose Ban on Tobacco Sales to Anyone Born After 2007

California lawmakers have proposed legislation that would eventually ban all tobacco sales in the state. The proposed legislation would make it illegal to sell cigarettes and other tobacco products to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2007. If signed into law, it would mean that by 2073, people who want to buy cigarettes would have to prove they are at least 67 years old.

Assemblymember Damon Connolly, a Democrat from San Rafael and the author of the bill, said, "We can ensure that the next generation of children in California do not become addicted to smoking." He added that the goal is to lead and change the conversation beyond the state's borders to move in the direction that favors public health.

The proposal is likely to face opposition from the tobacco industry, which would fight to maintain access to its largest U.S. market. The industry could sue to block the ban if it becomes law. It could also challenge the ban at the ballot box, asking voters to stop it from taking effect.

Charles Janigian, president of the California Association of Retail Tobacconists, said that the ban "will impact a lot of jobs and it will have a repercussion throughout the economy of California."

However, Connolly and others are confident the ban would survive if they can get it passed the Legislature. The bill is modeled after a similar law that New Zealand enacted last year that bans the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2009. In the U.S., the city of Brookline, Massachusetts, passed a local law banning the sale of tobacco products within its borders to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000 — a law that so far the courts have allowed to remain in effect.

The bill would not penalize people for using or possessing tobacco products. Instead, it would fine retailers for selling to them. Connolly said he's open to amendments that might create an exemption for religious and cultural uses. But he said the ban would not impact marijuana, which is legal to smoke recreationally in California.

"Tobacco products and marijuana are not an apples-to-apples comparison," he said. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says smoking marijuana includes many of the same toxins and cancer-causing chemicals found in tobacco smoke. The agency says more research is needed, but said limited evidence has shown a connection between chronic marijuana smoking and testicular cancer.

The ban could also eliminate income for the state, as California collected more than $1.5 billion in tobacco taxes in 2021, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Regulation. However, Connolly said the ban would save taxpayers money, citing the "tremendous impacts of nicotine and tobacco on our public health system."

"Preventing the next generation of Californians from becoming addicted to smoking should be a priority for anyone who cares about the public health of our state and the well-being of our children," Connolly said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/california-bill-would-eventually-ban-all-tobacco-sales/ar-AA17R2Q4?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=2700f3b442e9483b8a6c0b719927c059&ei=13