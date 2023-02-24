"Winter Storm Causes Travel Disruptions Between California and Las Vegas"

Blanket of snow in Eureka, Calif Photo by Max Garrison

A winter storm that has been wreaking havoc in California this week is now causing travel disruptions on the roads leading to Las Vegas. Drivers who plan on making the trip between California and Las Vegas this weekend have been warned to exercise caution and stay up-to-date with the latest weather and road conditions.

According to Caltrans officials, the storm caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 15 near the Nevada state line on Tuesday night. The icy conditions and high winds left drivers stranded for hours on the freeway near Nipton Road and Mountain Pass. Some motorists waited it out in casino parking lots, while others were trapped on the cold and frigid roadway for nearly six hours.

Although the area was eventually reopened at 10:30 a.m. the next day, meteorologists say that the worst of the storm is yet to come. On Wednesday, wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported in the area, and snow and ice hit the roads later that night. The National Weather Service predicts that a second, more powerful storm system will bring heavy snow to the region from late Thursday through early Sunday morning.

According to Matt Woods, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, the storm has the potential to cause serious travel impacts, particularly on I-15 at Mountain Pass. Drivers are advised to monitor forecasts and road conditions before setting out on their journey.

The weather conditions are expected to remain treacherous throughout the weekend, with heavy snowfall predicted on Saturday. Travelers should exercise caution and be prepared for possible delays and road closures.

To stay up-to-date on the latest weather and highway conditions, drivers are advised to refer to the National Weather Service and Caltrans websites. While it may be tempting to brave the weather and make the trip to Las Vegas, it is essential to prioritize safety and exercise caution when driving in challenging weather conditions.

In conclusion, the winter storm that has been affecting California this week is now causing travel disruptions on the roads leading to Las Vegas. Drivers are advised to monitor forecasts and road conditions, and prioritize safety when making travel plans. While the weather conditions may be challenging, taking the necessary precautions and being prepared can help ensure a safe and enjoyable journey.

