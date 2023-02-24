"Tranq Dope: A Deadly Synthetic Opiate Resistant to Narcan"

Drug Xylazine, also known as 'tranq dope'. Photo by Twitter/@dammiedammie35

A street drug known as "tranq dope" has become a growing concern among health officials due to its reported side effect of causing users' skin to rot. Tranq is a mixture of fentanyl and Xylazine, an animal sedative commonly used for livestock such as horses and cows. The DEA reports a significant increase in Xylazine-positive overdose deaths in every region from 2020 to 2021, with the south seeing a 1,127% increase year-over-year.

Philadelphia business owner and former drug addict, Frank Rodriguez, spoke about the drug's devastating effects on users. According to Rodriguez, Xylazine is being found in over 90% of Philadelphia's drug supply, with bags of tranq being sold for as little as $4 or sometimes given away for free. Users are experiencing flesh-eating side effects that leave some facing amputations. Rodriguez likened the resulting effects to the image of zombies, saying, "When you're in a group of three or four people, you can smell rotting flesh, and you know that at least one of them is suffering from these open sores. It almost looks like the walking dead, zombies."

The withdrawal symptoms from tranq are so intense that many users are reluctant to seek treatment. Gene, a user identified in the report, compared the withdrawal to an "earthquake." The opioid crisis in the country is already pressing, and the emergence of tranq has only made matters worse.

Tranq is resistant to Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Rodriguez explained that the drug falls into the category of benzodiazepines, which are unaffected by Narcan. Thus, the drug can cause symptoms similar to an opioid overdose, but Narcan is ineffective in reversing its effects. Rodriguez further emphasized that experimenting with drugs is no longer an option, as the physical cost of trying something like tranq is too high.

Rodriguez's first-hand experience with addiction has given him insight into the devastating effects of drugs on individuals and communities. He warns that "this doesn't discriminate" and is affecting not only addicts but also innocent victims. With the current opioid crisis in the country, the emergence of tranq is alarming, and urgent measures are needed to address the issue.

The DEA has been working to combat the increasing use of Xylazine, which is being mixed with fentanyl to create tranq. In addition to causing flesh-eating side effects, the drug is highly addictive and often leads to overdose and death. Health officials urge people to stay away from illegal drugs and seek help if struggling with addiction.

The emergence of tranq is a growing concern for health officials and communities. The drug's devastating effects on users' skin, its resistance to Narcan, and the intense withdrawals make it a dangerous substance. The opioid crisis in the country is pressing, and the emergence of tranq has only added to the urgency of addressing the issue. Education, prevention, and treatment programs are needed to combat the drug epidemic and save lives.

