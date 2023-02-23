"Adidas Sees $1.3 Billion Revenue Loss Following Kanye West Breakup"

kanye west and adidas Photo by getty images/ adidas

Adidas' breakup with Kanye West, known as Ye, will cost the company a considerable amount of money. The company announced that it expects to lose $1.3 billion (1.2 billion euro) in revenue this year as it is unable to sell the designer's Yeezy clothing and shoes. Last October, Adidas ended its nine-year partnership with the rapper due to his antisemitic remarks. Adidas has warned that it could cost the company $534 million (500 million euro) in operating profit this year if it can't "repurpose" any of the remaining Ye clothing.

In a statement, Adidas said that its financial guidance for 2023 "accounts for the significant adverse impact from not selling the existing stock." The company said shortly after the partnership was dissolved that it would try to sell the clothing stripped of the Yeezy name and branding. Adidas said selling the sneakers under its own branding would save the company about $300 million in royalty payments and marketing fees. However, an analyst previously told CNN that Adidas would have problems repurposing Ye's clothing.

"There really are no good options for this distressed brand that sat somewhere between prestige and luxury," said Burt Flickinger, retail expert and managing director at retail consultancy Strategic Resource Group. Other options include destroying it or donating unsold Yeezy clothing. Adidas said it also expects "one-off costs" of $213 million (200 million euro) because of a "strategic review" the company is currently undergoing.

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said, "The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should." He was named the company's top leader in January and joined from rival Puma. Adidas said last year that it ended its partnership with Ye because it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and said his comments were "unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous." Adidas said they violated the company's "values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness."

Last fall, Adidas put the "partnership under review" after Ye wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt in public. The Anti-Defamation League categorizes the phrase as a "hate slogan" used by White supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan. He also said "I can say antisemitic s***, and Adidas cannot drop me," during a tirade against Jews on a podcast.

Adidas did not mention potential issues with its Beyoncé-led Ivy Park brand. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that sales of the once-trendy streetwear brand fell 50% last year to about $40 million — way below its internal projections of $250 million. The partnership is "strong and successful," Adidas told the Journal in response.

The breakup with Ye is a significant blow to Adidas as it had been a profitable partnership for the company. Ye's Yeezy line had helped boost Adidas' sales, and the company had hoped to expand its business with him further. However, Adidas had to act quickly to distance itself from Ye's controversial remarks, which had garnered negative attention and backlash from customers and investors alike.

Adidas is not the only company that has been impacted by Ye's remarks. In 2020, Gap announced that it would delay the launch of its Yeezy line due to the pandemic. However, it is unclear whether the line will be released at all. The partnership with Gap was seen as an opportunity for Ye to reach a wider audience with more affordable clothing.

In addition to the impact of the breakup with Ye, Adidas is also facing challenges with its Ivy Park brand. The brand, which is led by Beyoncé, had been touted as a major success for Adidas. However, sales of the brand

fell 50% last year to about $40 million, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. This is significantly lower than the brand's internal projections of $250 million.

Despite these challenges, Adidas remains one of the world's largest sportswear manufacturers, and the company has been actively seeking to diversify its business beyond athletic shoes and clothing. In recent years, the company has made significant investments in areas such as sustainability and digital innovation, which it believes will help it remain competitive in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Adidas has also been expanding its e-commerce operations, which have become increasingly important as more consumers shift their shopping online. The company's online sales grew by 95% in the second quarter of 2021, and it has said that it expects e-commerce to account for a quarter of its sales by 2025.

Despite the challenges facing the company, Adidas remains committed to its mission of being a leader in the sportswear industry. In a recent statement, CEO Bjørn Gulden said, "We know what we need to do, and we are taking action to get back on track. Our focus is on driving growth, increasing profitability, and continuing to create products that our customers love."

Overall, the breakup with Ye is certainly a setback for Adidas, but the company's strong brand and ongoing efforts to innovate and diversify should help it weather this storm and emerge even stronger in the years ahead.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/10/business/adidas-yeezy-billion-loss/index.html