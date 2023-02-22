"Florida Proposes Ban on Dogs Sticking Heads Out of Car Windows

Happy dog sticking its head out the window on a nice day. Photo by Shutterstock

Florida Senator Lauren Book has proposed a new bill that would ban drivers from allowing their dogs to stick their heads out of car windows. The proposed ban is part of a larger animal welfare bill, SB932, which would also criminalize declawing cats, prohibit the transportation of dogs in the bays of pickup trucks, and require them to be restrained in a "dog crate." The bill also calls for the Department of Law Enforcement to maintain an online registry of convicted animal abusers.

The bill would make it illegal for a person to allow their dog to extend any part of its body outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the vehicle on a public roadway. The bill would also prohibit dogs from being transported on the running board, fender, hood, or roof of a motor vehicle or in a car being towed.

The proposed ban has been met with mixed reactions. Sherry Silk, CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, expressed her concerns about the bill. She stated that she has not seen a problem with dogs sticking their heads out of windows, and she does not see it as a real threat. However, she did acknowledge that traveling on Florida's roads can be dangerous for dogs in truck bays. She stated that she is more worried about people in Florida having their dogs in the back of pickups, where they could see a cat or something and jump out. She recommends using harnesses that people can use to restrain their dogs in these situations.

The bill also proposes sanctions on people transporting unrestrained dogs in trucks. It states that a dog being transported in the open bed of a pickup truck must be restrained by a dog crate that is constructed to prevent the dog from escaping. The bill also includes provisions to make it illegal to have a dog transported on the running board, fender, hood, or roof of a motor vehicle. Dogs cannot be transported in a car being towed.

Animal welfare advocates have been pushing for the ban for years. They argue that dogs sticking their heads out of car windows can be dangerous to the dogs and other drivers on the road. Dogs can be injured by debris flying into their faces or can jump out of the car and cause accidents. Additionally, dogs can be distracted by their surroundings and cause their owners to lose control of their vehicles.

Supporters of the proposed ban argue that it is necessary to protect dogs from harm. They believe that the ban would promote responsible pet ownership and help to reduce the number of accidents caused by distracted drivers. They also argue that the ban would send a strong message to pet owners that they have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of their pets.

Opponents of the proposed ban argue that it is unnecessary and would be difficult to enforce. They believe that there are more important issues that need to be addressed in the state, such as improving the state's infrastructure and dealing with the opioid epidemic. They also argue that the ban would be an infringement on pet owners' rights and that it would be difficult to enforce, as it would be challenging for law enforcement officers to determine whether a dog's head is sticking out of a car window while driving.

In conclusion, the proposed ban on dogs sticking their heads out of car windows is part of a larger animal welfare bill that would also criminalize declawing cats and prohibit the transportation of dogs in the bays of pickup trucks. Supporters argue that the ban would promote responsible pet ownership and help to reduce the number of accidents caused by distracted drivers, while opponents argue that it is unnecessary and would be difficult to enforce. The bill still needs to pass through both chambers of the Florida Legislature and could be vetoed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

