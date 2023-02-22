"Substack Launches Private Substacks for Content Creators"

Starbucks Logo Photo by Starbucks Corporation

Substack, a newsletter platform, has recently added a new feature to its roster called "private Substacks". This feature is similar to private accounts on social media platforms, such as Instagram, where readers have to request to subscribe, and the writer can approve or decline the request. Once approved, the reader will be automatically subscribed to the private newsletter. The host will receive an email notification with the request, which they can approve or decline. The feature is useful for keeping in touch with friends, building communities of interest, and testing the waters for a new publication, according to a blog post from Substack published on Thursday.

To change a newsletter from public to private, Substack users can go to their settings and select the option. Once a newsletter is made private, readers won't be able to view any posts unless they request to subscribe. Owners of a private Substack can also choose to "host alone," which means running a newsletter without any audience.

This new feature is just the latest in a series of offerings from Substack. Last year, the platform launched a Chat feature and a seamless transition process to win over fleeing Twitter users. In addition to the private mode announced yesterday, Substack has also updated the Chat tool, improved search, and created a variety of other tools "that help you grow your audience and earn an income directly from subscribers, on your own terms".

The private Substack feature can be useful for various types of content creators, such as journalists, writers, and bloggers. Private newsletters can be used to share information with a select group of people or build a community around a particular interest. For example, a journalist may use a private newsletter to share behind-the-scenes information with a small group of subscribers or share exclusive content with their most loyal readers.

Private newsletters can also be used to test the waters for a new publication. Instead of launching a public newsletter right away, a writer can test their content with a small group of subscribers to see if it resonates with them before launching it publicly. This can save time and effort, as well as help writers refine their content before releasing it to a larger audience.

Private Substacks can also be used as a tool to build a loyal audience. By creating a private community of subscribers, writers can cultivate a sense of exclusivity and make their subscribers feel valued. This can lead to a more engaged audience and increased subscriber retention.

Another advantage of private Substacks is that they offer writers more control over their content and audience. By controlling who has access to their newsletter, writers can ensure that their content is reaching the right audience and that their subscribers are engaged and interested in their content. This can lead to a more fulfilling and rewarding experience for both the writer and their subscribers.

In addition to the private Substack feature, the platform has also updated its Chat tool, which allows subscribers to interact with writers and other subscribers in a more direct and personal way. This feature can be especially useful for building community and fostering engagement among subscribers.

Substack has also improved its search function, making it easier for readers to discover new newsletters and for writers to reach new audiences. These updates, along with the private Substack feature, demonstrate Substack's commitment to helping writers grow their audience and earn income directly from their subscribers.

In conclusion, Substack's new private Substack feature offers content creators a variety of benefits, including more control over their audience and content, the ability to build a loyal community, and a way to test the waters for a new publication. The feature, along with updates to the Chat tool and search function, demonstrates Substack's commitment to helping writers grow their audience and succeed on their own terms.

https://mashable.com/article/private-substack-newsletters