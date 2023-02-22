Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" Tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th Week in a Row

Miley Cyrus in black dress Photo by Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has released a new single titled “Flowers” on January 13, kicking off a new music era. It is part of her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which is scheduled to be released on March 10. The timing of the release coincided with the birthday of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, leading fans to speculate that the song might be about her life post-breakup with the actor. The lyrics of the song, particularly the tagline “I can love me better, baby,” and references to the Woolsey fire, which burned down their Malibu home, and their relationship problems, have fueled this theory.

Reports of Cyrus wanting to reconcile with Hemsworth before their divorce were also mentioned in the song. A People source in August 2019 revealed that Cyrus did not want to change who she was to be with Hemsworth, and she knew that not being with him would make her happier in the long run. Cyrus also spoke about her relationship with Hemsworth in an interview published in July 2019, a few months before their split was announced. She described it as unique and complex, saying that she did not fit into the stereotypical wife role.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were together on and off for 10 years before getting married in December 2018. They got divorced in January 2020. In December 2020, Cyrus revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that there was too much conflict in their relationship for it to be healthy long-term. The breakdown of their relationship appears to be echoed in the lyrics of “Flowers.”

Cyrus lost everything she had, including every song she had ever written, in the Woolsey fire, which affected her deeply. She spoke about running towards the fire instead of letting nature do its work of forcing her to let go. Cyrus admitted to being an intense person who does not want to sit with her problems and is attracted to drama, but she does not get off on fighting.

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth have moved on and are dating other people. Hemsworth has been in a relationship with model Gabriella Brooks for over three years, while Cyrus has been dating Maxx Morando for nearly a year.

“Flowers” has been a massive chart success, reaching #1 around the world. Cyrus celebrated this achievement on her Instagram on January 30 and expressed her pleasure in creating music that connects with people in a positive way.

