Twitter Faces Multiple Lawsuits for Unpaid Bills Amid Cost-Cutting

Elon Musk and Twitter Photo by ZACK/MCOM

Twitter is currently facing a flurry of lawsuits from landlords, vendors, and consultants who claim that the company has failed to pay bills. These complaints, amounting to more than $14 million plus interest, are a result of the social media giant's attempts to reduce costs and achieve a break-even point following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover. Musk has been scrutinizing every penny spent at Twitter since he took over, even auctioning off expensive office items like a Twitter bird statue and other costly equipment, with the proceeds going to charity.

Among the lawsuits is a $7,000 bill issued by Twitter's marketing department for a "swag gift box for Elon" shortly before the takeover deal closed on October 27. The vendor who supplied the box is yet to receive payment. The gift box contained a sandblasted logo on a Japanese whiskey bottle, an extra-large bomber jacket, and over $250 worth of socks, among other items.

Musk has adopted a more frugal approach towards Twitter's spending, with the company's San Francisco headquarters being condensed from four floors to two, luxurious perks being scrapped, and janitors who went on strike for better wages being sacked, leaving the office smelling of leftover takeout and body odor, according to current and former employees.

Musk is no stranger to managing companies on the brink of financial ruin, including Tesla, which almost ran out of money. He is implementing cost-cutting measures at Twitter that are similar to those that a company would undertake if it were on the brink of bankruptcy, according to restructuring expert Van Conway. Since taking over in October, Musk has made significant changes at Twitter, which has a history of losing money. He has cut staff and costs in response to an advertiser pullback and deal-related debt expenses. He has publicly criticized the company's spending, including $13 million per year on employee meals.

Despite initially suggesting that Twitter could face bankruptcy due to losing over $4 million per day, Musk has recently stated that the company is now making progress toward breaking even. Twitter is currently private, and its financial details are not publicly reported.

The company is currently facing at least three lawsuits related to office space, including allegations that it failed to pay nearly $6.8 million in rent for December and January at its San Francisco headquarters. Last year, it owed $239 million primarily for office space and data center facilities.

In another lawsuit, a marketing company claimed that Twitter owes almost $400,000 for company-branded merchandise. Some of the claims relate to the company's efforts to close the acquisition deal with Musk. One lawsuit filed by Private Jet Services Group LLC seeking $197,725 for arranging last-minute charter flights from New Jersey to San Francisco and back for then-Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland was dismissed.

Musk's other company, Tesla, has also faced financial challenges, particularly during the production of the Model 3 compact car. Tesla extended payment terms to 90 days from 60 days and stopped some payments, causing some suppliers to file mechanic's liens seeking unpaid compensation. Musk stated at the time that they were not behind on payments because they couldn't pay but because they were arguing whether the parts were correct. Tesla also reached out to landlords seeking rent reductions at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In conclusion, Twitter is facing a barrage of lawsuits from landlords, vendors, and consultants who claim that the company has not paid bills. Elon Musk's takeover of the social media giant has prompted the billionaire to adopt a more frugal approach towards spending at Twitter. The San Francisco headquarters have been condensed from four floors to two, luxurious perks have been scrapped, and janitors who went on strike for better wages have been sacked, leaving the office smelling of leftover takeout and body odor. Twitter

is facing significant financial challenges, with multiple lawsuits piling up from landlords, vendors, and consultants who allege that the company has left bills unpaid. These complaints amount to over $14 million, plus interest, according to nine lawsuits seen by the Wall Street Journal.

The legal claims include a $7,000 bill issued by Twitter's marketing department for a "swag gift box for Elon" shortly before Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover. The vendor who provided the box has not received payment. The gift box reportedly contained a sandblasted logo on a Japanese whiskey bottle, an extra-large bomber jacket, and more than $250 worth of socks, among other items.

Since Musk's takeover, Twitter has adopted a more frugal attitude towards spending, with the company cutting costs and attempting to reach a break-even point. Musk has been quibbling over nearly every penny and has put pressure on suppliers and vendors to save money. Van Conway, a restructuring expert who has assisted distressed companies for almost four decades, said, "What Elon Musk is doing is essentially mimicking a bankruptcy. He is slashing costs with a machete."

In addition to the gift box bill, Twitter is facing at least three lawsuits related to office space, including allegations that it failed to pay nearly $6.8 million in rent for December and January at its San Francisco headquarters. Last year, the company owed $239 million primarily for office space and data center facilities.

A marketing company has also claimed that Twitter owes almost $400,000 for company-branded merchandise. Musk's other company, Tesla, has also faced financial challenges, particularly during the production of the Model 3 compact car. Tesla extended payment terms to 90 days from 60 days and stopped some payments, causing some suppliers to file mechanic's liens seeking unpaid compensation.

Twitter's financial struggles have led to significant changes at the company, with Musk implementing staff and cost cuts in response to an advertiser pullback and deal-related debt expenses. Musk has publicly criticized the company's spending, including $13 million per year on employee meals. Although he initially suggested that Twitter could face bankruptcy due to losing over $4 million per day, Musk has recently stated that the company is now making progress toward breaking even.

Twitter is currently private and no longer publicly reports its financial details. However, the lawsuits and Musk's cost-cutting measures suggest that the company is facing significant financial challenges as it attempts to achieve profitability.

Inspired by James Gordon DailyMail

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11774493/Elon-Musks-Twitter-faces-suits-claiming-14M-unpaid-bills-landlords-consultants-vendors.html