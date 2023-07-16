Elon Musk and Tesla present the first Cybertruck was built in Texas.

Elon Musk introducing the Cyber truck Photo by AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Tesla announced on July 15, 2023, that the first Cybertruck had been built at Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The truck was a prototype, and it was not yet available for sale. However, the announcement was seen as a major milestone for the Cybertruck, which has been delayed several times since it was first announced in 2019.

Tesla has said that it plans to start limited production of the Cybertruck in Texas in 2023, and that it will begin full production in 2024. The Cybertruck will be available in three different models: single-motor rear-wheel drive, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and tri-motor all-wheel drive. The starting price for the Cybertruck is $39,990.

The Tesla Cybertruck is an upcoming battery electric light-duty truck announced by Tesla, Inc. in November 2019. Three models have been announced, with EPA range estimates of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0–60 mph (0–97 km/h) time of 2.9–6.5 seconds, depending on the model.

The Cybertruck has a stainless-steel exoskeleton body, with a bullet-resistant windshield and windows. It is designed to be highly durable and capable of withstanding off-road conditions. The Cybertruck also has a number of features that are unique to electric vehicles, such as a solar roof and a built-in air compressor.

The Cybertruck has been met with mixed reactions since its announcement. Some people have praised its unique design and its potential for off-road performance. Others have criticized its appearance and its lack of traditional features, such as side mirrors.

Despite the mixed reactions, the Cybertruck has been a commercial success. Tesla has received over 1.3 million reservations for the Cybertruck, making it one of the most popular electric vehicles ever announced.