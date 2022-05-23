Opinion: There Lies Some Incel Undertones In The Statement That "Nobody Wants To Work Anymore".

Ernie Journeys/Unsplash

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused much upheaval in the labor markets, that is for sure. According to the Harvard Business Review:

In 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 47 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs — an unprecedented mass exit from the workforce, spurred on by Covid-19, that is now widely being called the Great Resignation. Worker shortages are apparent everywhere: Gas stations and dentists offices alike have reduced their hours of operation because they can’t find new employees to replace those who have quit. The Great Resignation, we’re told, has upended the relationship between workers and the labor market.

Hence, we get into the situation where the current refrain is that "nobody wants to work anymore". All these resignations have resulted in a labor shortage - gas stations and dentist offices have been affected, as it is with multiple fast food chains. Nobody wants to work there anymore.

But what we do have to consider is that employment does consist of an employer-employee relationship. In that relationship, employers and employees do have to abide by rules.

For example, employees are expected to be punctual for work and carry out the tasks that are assigned to them as part of their job scope.

In return, an employer has to ensure (at the very least) that a working environment for their employees is free from serious hazards and pay employee wages in a timely manner.

Of course, the saying also goes that "people leave managers, not companies." A Gallup employment survey found in 2015 that 50% of Americans have left a job to "get away from their manager at some point in their career."

And we can pinpoint that to a chronic issue that plagues managers - most don't know how to manage their teams properly.

Admittedly, a manager is a human. An employee is a human. There are human interactions between them - much like how humans will interact with friends, family or loved ones. There are human elements in all of those, which form the basis of a human relationship.

A marriage exists as a union between two people. There will definitely be tension involved between the two people as they aim to forge a new life together. Marriages that last long usually tend to be between people who make a conscious decision to love their partners despite their partners' faults and flaws, and who seek to negotiate reconciliations and improvements in their relationship all the time.

We can't afford to be lazy on this. Any long-lasting relationship between two people always depends on how their hands clap - because it always takes two hands to clap.

Unfortunately, though, some industries do have toxic cultures that affect employees the most significantly. An article from MIT's Sloan Review found that "apparel retailers, on average, lost employees at three times the rate of airlines, medical device makers, and health insurers".

If a culture is toxic, an employee can quit that for greener pastures.

If nobody wants to replace the employee who resigned, then the employer can bemoan the observation that "nobody wants to work anymore".

But really, is it that "nobody wants to work anymore", or that nobody wants to work for you anymore?

Because if the employer doesn't take a long and hard look at why their employees are quitting them, they aren't going to change a single way that they operate for the betterment of their employees, no?

That's how friendships and marriages can end up in nasty terminations - people just refusing to change themselves to improve their relationship.

In the same way, let's look at involuntary celibacy - shortened to "incel", as a description for people who are "awkward in real life, particularly when it came to sex and dating".

Unfortunately, while it can be true that an incel is socially awkward, there are ways for them to help them improve their confidence and public speaking, for instance.

But it can be easier to just pinpoint the blame on the "normal" people who reject them. After all, a Vox article states that"

Today’s incels are almost entirely men and boys who pollute their online forums with posts blaming women for their sexless lives.

It's very much similar to how toxic employers can pinpoint the blame on "nobody wants to work anymore" without changing how they operate, no?

A (predominantly male) incel could so very easily say "no woman wants to have sex with me" without even wanting to change how they talk, how they dress, or how they behave in public, no?

Therein lies a sense of entitlement. Some employers may expect their employees to behave like slaves and tolerate unlimited levels of abuse - because they're paying the employees' wages.

What about the incels, then? Is there not a similar level of entitlement?

Hence a toxic employer is really nothing more than one who exhibits an incel mindset, really.