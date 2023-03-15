Breaking News: Man Climbs Cellphone Tower in Lubbock, Texas, Prompting Police Response and Resident Concern

According to KLBK Everything Lubbock, on Wednesday afternoon in Lubbock, Texas, officials reacted to reports of a guy climbing a cellular tower near 22nd Street and Memphis Avenue, precipitating a tense scenario.

The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) got a call about the incident at 3:47 p.m., as reported. The location was rapidly surrounded by emergency personnel, and some nearby streets were closed to traffic. LPD encouraged nearby residents to remain indoors and the general public to avoid the area.

Dr. Enrique Rodriguez, an employee of the nearby Silver Star Health Network, captured video evidence of the incident. He stated that he observed the man climbing the tower while police officers issued vocal commands for him to stop and descend.

taken at Silver Star Health Network lubbock texas Photo by Dr. Enrique Rodriguez/

LPD reported shortly after 5:00 p.m. that the individual had been returned to the ground and placed into custody. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man's identity and motivations for climbing remain unclear, and the Lubbock Police Department has claimed that information is limited.

In a separate instance, a car smashed through the fence of a residence in the same location, horrifying Lubbock locals. At the time of the accident, the driver of the vehicle was determined to be under the influence of alcohol; he has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and property damage.

Thankfully, neither incident resulted in any reported injuries. The affected residents have been instructed to report any damages or losses to their insurance providers.

Residents of Lubbock are encouraged to maintain vigilance and caution while the investigation into both occurrences continues. The LPD has expressed gratitude for the public's participation during the occurrences. We will provide updates when additional information becomes available.