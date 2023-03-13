Reels Program Pause: A Blow to Facebook and Instagram Content Creators' Earnings

A Gizmodo article says that Facebook and Instagram recently announced that they will stop a popular program called Bonus that gave rewards to people who made Reels videos. This product was first made to compete with TikTok's short-form video format and get more people to use Instagram's Reels.

Photo by Dima Solomin/unsplash

The plan paid authors every month based on how many times their reels were watched. In the past two years, some producers who got more than 58 million views in a single month got bonuses of $35,000. In the first year the program was accessible, Instagram creators with large followings and millions of video views might earn anywhere from $600 to $1,000 or even $10,000.

Google, which owns Facebook and Instagram, hasn't said why the program is ending, but it probably has to do with the company's recent decision to focus on building a more privacy-focused social media platform.

Many content creators are upset and confused about how they can make money on the platform now that this initiative has been put on hold. Several creators depended a lot on the payments from the Reels program, and now they don't know what other ways to make money they will have.

Despite the hold on the Reels program, there are still many methods for content creators to monetize their material on Facebook and Instagram. Producers can also make money on the network through Facebook Reels ads, paid online events, badges, subscriptions, and sponsored content.

Over the years, Instagram has changed the ways it lets people make money, which has made some authors feel uneasy. The firm has put an end to Instagram and Instagram TV live bonuses, affiliate incentives, and Instagram TV commercials. But this year, Instagram took away its "buying" tab and "live shopping" feature, which shows that it wants to move away from the e-commerce side of its service for posting pictures.

The fact that the Reels program was taken down shows how social media platforms are always changing and adapting. This can be both thrilling and stressful for content creators as they attempt to keep up with the latest trends and revenue alternatives.

Even though the end of the Reels program may be disappointing for some video makers, it is important to remember that Facebook and Instagram still have other ways to make money off of content. The best way for content creators to make sure they can keep making money from their work is for them to keep up with the latest platform changes and improvements.