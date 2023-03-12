From Native American Settlements to Thriving City: The History and Growth of Lubbock, Texas

According to an article by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the city of Lubbock, Texas, has a long history that dates back to Native American and Spanish civilizations. Lubbock has grown from a small farming town into a thriving city with a wide range of industries and a rich culture. This article will talk about how the city got started, who lived there at first, and how it has grown over time.

Photo by Nigel M/unsplash

Native American tribes lived in the area where Lubbock is now, so it has a long history. These tribes included the Comanche, Apache, and Kiowa, who survived by hunting buffalo and other game. This region was ideal for these tribes to inhabit due to its abundance of natural resources, such as rich land and an abundance of water.

The first foreigner to reach the Lubbock region was the Spanish explorer Francisco Vasquez de Coronado in 1541. But permanent residents didn't start moving to the area until the middle of the 1800s. The prospect of a new life in the West drew the majority of these early settlers, who were ranchers and farmers, to the region.

In the area that would later become Lubbock, the first permanent settlement was set up in 1876. This town's name was Monterey, and it was located near Lubbock. In the 1880s, the majority of the hamlet's inhabitants had moved elsewhere since the settlement did not endure.

After the advent of the train, Lubbock's population began to expand rapidly. The discovery of oil and gas in the surrounding region in 1901 also created new chances for economic growth and expansion. The city's economy diversified and grew as new firms and industries established themselves in the region.

Lubbock has also had its share of historically notable events and personalities. General Dibald McKenzie was a Union general during the American Civil War who later served in West Texas during the Indian Wars as a U.S. Army commander. He conducted many campaigns against the Comanche and Kiowa tribes in the region while stationed at Fort Concho in San Angelo, Texas.

Robert Lubbock was a notable early pioneer in the Texas area that would become Lubbock. He was the nephew of Thomas Saltus Lubbock, the first elected governor of Texas following the state's formation. Stephen R. Lubbock was the distinguished lawyer and politician son of Thomas Saltus Lubbock. He held the position of district judge before being elected to the Texas House of Representatives.

J. Marvin Hunter, a Texas writer and historian, wrote "The Staked Plains Terror" about the Indian Wars in West Texas. The book describes various conflicts and skirmishes fought in the region between U.S. Army troops and Native American tribes, including the Battle of Adobe Walls and the Second Battle of Yellow House Canyon.

In the late 19th century, Paris Cox served in West Texas as a Texas Ranger. He was known for being an expert tracker and being able to speak several Native American languages. Cox took part in a number of important events, like catching the outlaw Sam Bass and fighting in the Battle of Tule Canyon.

During the 20th century, Lubbock continued to grow and change. It became a center for business, education, and culture in West Texas. The city has more than 260,000 citizens and is the eleventh largest in Texas. It is also home to a number of universities and colleges, notably Texas Tech University, which has approximately 38,000 students.



By remembering these events and people from the past, Lubbock may be able to keep appreciating its past while also looking to the future. The city's unique history has shaped its growth and variety, making it a great destination to live, work, and visit.